LI experts: Expedited vaccine approval for youngest kids would be a crucial step

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for the youngest children could be approved under an emergency use authorization by March — a crucial step in the COVID-19 fight with infections in children rising, Long Island medical experts said.

Pfizer on Tuesday asked the U.S. to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, potentially opening the way for the youngest Americans to start receiving shots as early as March.

The Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply earlier than the companies had planned.

Children under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Many parents have been pushing for an expansion of the shots; the omicron wave has hospitalized record numbers of children.

With regulatory approval, the Pfizer shots containing just one-tenth of the dose given to adults would be made available to children as young as 6 months.

Medical experts on Long Island hailed the news that shots might be coming soon for the youngest children.

"I think it’s a great thing. It’s an important age group to get involved … especially if we want to see an endpoint to this pandemic," said Dr. Howard Balbi, the director of pediatric infectious diseases and associate chairman of pediatrics at Catholic Health's Good Samaritan Hospital.

"I think it is important to get it into them as early as possible," he said.

He noted that the number of cases of COVID-19 in children in that age group has been rising, leading to more of them in the hospital, with some in the ICU.

"While they oftentimes have milder illnesses, the numbers in that group are going up because they are one of the few groups that are left out there that are not vaccinated," Balbi said.

He said a growing number are getting MIS-C, a complication of COVID-19 that causes different body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other medical experts looked forward to seeing data on the vaccine series from Pfizer-BioNTech and the FDA.

"I really hope that it is true that we will have good data that shows this vaccine is safe for this age group, because a lot of parents have been waiting for it, and I think what the world really needs is to make sure all age groups will be sufficiently protected against COVID," said Dr. Mundeep Kainth, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park. "It is absolutely needed right now."

She awaited a better sense of what Pfizer's data says, in order to intelligently discuss vaccinations with families.

"We are all sort of holding our breath waiting to see what Pfizer and FDA have in terms of what the outlook is going to be for this vaccine series," she said.

Kainth expects some families to want the vaccine for their children immediately, while others might be more hesitant.

"I think there is a definite subset of the population who will be running to get their kids vaccinated," she said. But there will be "an uphill battle with the rest of the population."

All the COVID-19 patients she has seen in Cohen Children’s Hospital are unvaccinated, she added.

On the new vaccine, an open question is how many shots the youngest children will need. Pfizer is testing three shots after two of the extra-low doses turned out to be strong enough for babies but not for preschoolers, and the final data from the study isn't expected until late March.

That means the FDA may consider whether to authorize two shots for now, with potentially a third shot being cleared later if the study supports it.

The agency's decision could come within weeks, but that isn't the only hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has to sign off.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday the state is "turning the corner" on the omicron surge, but she has not decided whether to lift a mask mandate for indoor public places that expires Feb. 10.

COVID-19 positivity levels, cases and hospitalizations are all trending down, she said, with daily new cases statewide down 92% since the peak on Jan. 7, according to the state. New York logged 7,119 cases on Monday, including 470 cases in Nassau and 684 in Suffolk.

The seven-day average for positivity on Long Island declined slightly to 7.58%. Across the state on Monday, 122 people died of causes linked to the virus, including four in Nassau and nine in Suffolk.

Hochul’s mask mandates for both public indoor places such as stores, restaurants, gyms and theaters, as well as schools, are facing a court challenge.

The governor on Monday won a victory when the state Appellate Court ruled that the mandates can stay in place until at least March 2 as the appeals process plays out.

The schools mask mandate expires Feb. 21, when Hochul can either renew it or let it lapse.

On Tuesday morning, several hundred people in Mineola protested the extension of the school mask mandate. The crowd, which included dozens of children, carried signs and chanted "let them breathe."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the crowd "wouldn’t take another month of our kids being masked against the choice of their parents" though he later urged his supporters not to break the law and to comply with the regulation.

Hochul also said on Tuesday she is making moves to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among children and families.

The state Department of Financial Services and the state Department of Health are calling on the federal government to issue guidance to all insurers to cover COVID-19 vaccination consultations for children and their families, she said in a statement.

The financial services department also is issuing guidance to insurers encouraging them to create new incentives and rewards for New Yorkers who get vaccinated or boosted. The department will fast-track any approvals needed to add these programs to insurance policies, she said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a series of new vaccination sites on Tuesday.

The county plans to open vaccination clinics starting Tuesday at the county’s H. Lee Dennison building in Hauppauge and pop-up vaccine sites through the month in Bay Shore, Brentwood, Mastic, Riverhead and West Babylon.

Locations will be listed on the county’s website suffolkcountyny.gov/vaccine and appointments can be made by calling 311. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are available.

