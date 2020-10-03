TODAY'S PAPER
Former Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering at a public forum in New Providence, N.J., on Oct. 18, 2016.  Credit: AP/Mel Evans

By The Associated Press
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted Saturday morning that the results of his COVID-19 test are positive.

Christie said that he will be receiving medical attention and "will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."

He did not say whether he had symptoms.

Christie, President Donald Trump's former 2016 rival, told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland.

He had tweeted Friday morning that he had last tested negative ahead of Tuesday's debate and was not having any symptoms then.

He did not attend Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

By The Associated Press

