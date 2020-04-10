Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Christopher Madden, 49, was all about his Copiague community.

He was vice president of the Board of Education, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club, created the neighborhood watch group and was vice president of the hamlet’s youth league, said his wife, Jennifer Madden.

“I want people to remember him for what he did for our community and how much he loved our community and wanted to help every family and kid possible,” she said, adding that he had no underlying illness when he died April 3 from the coronavirus.

Madden was “a staunch supporter and tireless advocate of our students, staff and community and he will be deeply missed," the Copiague Public School District said in a statement. "We will remember him for his commitment and dedication to the Copiague community and his altruistic spirit.”

He lived in the American Venice neighborhod and belonged to its Civic Association.

“He had a lot of energy and he was always trying to help the Copiague community,” said Sharon Fattoruso, president of the Chamber of Commerce. “He was always working hard. I could say one thing about him, he would butt heads with a lot of people, but that was what Chris was all about. He was very much into his community.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Richard Schaffer agreed.

“It was all volunteer for him. It was nothing about himself,” Schaffer said about the work Madden did. “A lot of people are upset and devastated.”

Madden owned Brick Mountain Warehouse Corp., a U.S. Customs authorized warehouse in Valley Stream. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their children, Brady, 20, Kayla, 18, and Logan, 14.

With Michael O'Keeffe