Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called on federal lawmakers to grant the Metropolitan Transportation Authority $4 billion in pandemic relief as part of a broader government funding plan due Friday.

The federal government will run out of money by the end of the week if lawmakers do not reach a deal, Schumer said, and the MTA deserves a piece of whatever spending is ultimately approved.

"Our transit system is in desperate need for a cash infusion to weather this pandemic," Schumer said at a news conference outside a subway station in Manhattan. "This isn't all the money the MTA needs, but it should tide them over for the next four to six months until we can get a bigger package under the Biden administration."

The coronavirus pandemic has caused revenue to plummet across the MTA’s transit systems, including the Long Island Rail Road. Ridership on the railroad was down more than 70% last week, according to MTA data.

The MTA has already received $4 billion through a federal coronavirus aid package passed in March. But agency officials say they need $12 billion more to avert drastic service cuts.

Schumer said he expects President-elect Joe Biden to be amenable to pandemic-relief funding for transit agencies like the MTA once he assumes office next month.

"President-elect Biden is strongly in support of mass transit," Schumer said. "When he becomes president, I believe we will have much greater support in the White House for mass transit and for New York City funding than we have today."

Also Sunday, Connetquot High School Acting Principal Michael A. Moran said the campus, which shut down Friday after students and teachers in the Bohemia district tested positive for the coronavirus, will remain closed to in-person learning until Dec. 21.

Learning is to be done online "out of a concern for the building’s ability to provide adequate supervision during the school day," Moran wrote in a letter emailed to the school community.

"All high school students will learn from home by logging in to their regular daily schedule," Moran said.

On Thursday night, Dean Mittleman, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, sent out a letter saying that 10 students and two teachers throughout the district had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, Connetquot High School and Cherokee Street Elementary School shifted to all virtual instruction in response.

It wasn't immediately known Sunday whether Cherokee Street Elementary School will resume in-person instruction Monday.

