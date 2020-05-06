The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as part of an unprecedented cleaning and disinfecting effort throughout its system, is testing products that could protect trains — including those on the LIRR — against COVID-19 for months at a time, officials said.

The antimicrobial disinfectants are among several “innovative solutions” being tested by the MTA as a new effort to deep clean its fleet every 24 hours, New York City Transit interim president Sarah Feinberg said.

The experimental disinfecting technology will first be tested on the city’s subway system, which is being shut down during overnight hours beginning Wednesday so that cleaning crews can “surge the system,” Feinberg said.

“If proven successful, we will expand their use systemwide,” Feinberg said of the MTA, which includes the Long Island Rail Road.

Because the coronavirus is known to live on flat surfaces, like the steel rails found on trains, for days at a time, the MTA said it has been testing disinfectant solutions that provide a protective barrier against contamination. MTA chairman Patrick Foye, at a news conference Monday, said the authority is testing “multiple products from multiple companies” that claim to kill the virus on surfaces from 30 to 90 days with one application.

“We are testing and piloting these things on an aggressive time frame and we will be reporting to the board, and the public and the media as to our progress,” Foye said.

LIRR spokeswoman Meredith Daniels said the railroad is "anxiously awaiting" the results of the tests, but cautioned that "other than claims from the various manufacturers, there’s no proof of effectiveness of the antimicrobials or surface protectants."

The MTA has, since March, been testing the use of ultraviolet lamps to kill the coronavirus in buses, although officials noted UV light does not protect from future contamination.

The stepped-up sanitizing effort also calls for the LIRR to disinfect its fleet of 726 rail cars at least once a day. Anthony Simon, general chairman of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, the union that represents the railroad’s 400 car appearance maintainers, or CAMS, said most of the fleet already has been getting disinfected every day since the railroad intensified its cleaning efforts in March.

“We’re going to find a way to do it,” said Simon, who added that the increased sanitization has been made easier by the railroad’s decision to reduce daily service by about 30%. The change allows cleaners — covered head to toe in protective equipment — more time to tackle train cars at yards, terminals, and even during short layovers at stations.

“If we can grab a train at a station for 15 minutes extra, and do it there, we’re going to do it,” Simon said. “This will be one of the most dangerous jobs out there . . . They’re definitely in harm’s way. They’re going out and attacking the disease itself.”

The introduction of handheld electronic foggers, in use since March, allows cleaners to cover a train a car in about 5 minutes, as opposed to the 30 minutes it takes to thoroughly disinfect a car using wipes and mops. The railroad is using a "very effective botanical disinfectant" loaded into the foggers, but Daniels, the LIRR spokeswoman, said the agency is upgrading to electrostatic foggers, which manufacturers say better cling to surfaces.

"LIRR's cleaning efforts have been forward-thinking, innovative and highly effective since the onset of this pandemic," LIRR president Phillip Eng said.

LIRR workers also have been disinfecting all 124 railroad stations every day. At the LIRR’s Penn Station concourse, “customer touch points,” such as handrails, counters and ticket vending machines, are sanitized twice daily.

Restrooms are shut down every two hours for 30-minute cleanings, according to railroad spokeswoman Meredith Daniels. And, as of last Saturday, restrooms are also closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily for deep cleaning.