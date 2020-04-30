Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

As commencement season approaches, colleges and universities across Long Island have taken a varied approach to graduation ceremonies — from postponing events to holding virtual celebrations.

Some seniors disagree with the virtual approach and say they deserve a formal graduation after restrictions are lifted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Several online petitions with hundreds of signatures are pushing for Long Island University to change its virtual ceremony May 20 to a formal graduation.

“It is a huge event for college students and a once-in-a-lifetime event and we have been working so hard for the past four years,” said Adam Silverstein, 21, of Northport, who will graduate from LIU Post in Old Brookville with a degree in social work.

Colleges and universities nationwide have closed campuses and provided online instruction since mid-March. Several have announced summer classes also will be offered remotely.

LIU, with campuses in Old Brookville and Brooklyn, has scheduled a virtual commencement to include a slideshow of graduates, speakers and awarding of honorary degrees. Officials said there will be a celebration for seniors during homecoming in October.

“Like many other universities across the country, LIU wants to ensure its graduates are recognized for their accomplishments at the end of this semester, even though stay-at-home orders have prevented us from doing so in person. We are proud of the resiliency, compassion and understanding our students have shown while navigating these challenging and uncertain times,” read a statement from LIU.

Silverstein's petition and a handful of others have a total of about 5,000 signatures.

“We want everyone to know how much this means to us and convince our school to make it happen,” he said, adding he will participate in the virtual event and will purchase a cap and gown for graduation.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Senior Adam Pilzer, 24, of Manhattan, who is graduating with a degree in health information management from LIU Post, launched an online petition, too.

“You are only a graduate once,” Pilzer said. “We are fine with delaying it, or if they invite us back next year.”

At Adelphi University in Garden City, officials created a commencement steering committee of students, faculty and staff to explore alternatives to traditional graduation ceremonies held each May. They decided to host an in-person, traditional commencement at a later date yet to be determined.

"I know they are making the decision based on what is best for students and ... it celebrates their accomplishments.” said Matthew Bustruc, 21, of Wantagh, who is graduating with a degree in nursing and is the Class of 2020 president. "I am sure a lot of us are disappointed because it was postponed ... but we completely understand all the precautions."

Molloy College will host a virtual ceremony May 18, but this year’s seniors may join in a formal commencement next year to celebrate the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes at the Rockville Centre school, officials said.

Farmingdale State College and SUNY Old Westbury have postponed their May graduations and are looking at other options.

Hofstra University announced it will celebrate its graduates with a ceremony Aug. 23, officials said. If not allowed, a commencement will be held in December, officials said.

SUNY Stony Brook interim President Michael Bernstein said in a video message on the school's website that the university is assessing alternatives for commencement. He said that on May 22 — the traditional commencement day — the university will hold a virtual graduation.

“I am very sorry your final semester at Stony Brook has been derailed by this tragic health crisis,” Bernstein said to the Class of 2020.