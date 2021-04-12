Schools, colleges and universities will be allowed to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies of more than 500 people on Long Island and across New York State this year, subject to capacity restrictions and proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday.

Cuomo said the state wants to give graduating students and their families a chance to celebrate the milestone with more of a sense of normalcy, after a year in which many graduations went virtual or in-person but vastly reduced in size, like so much of social life under coronavirus restrictions.

"This has been a long year … the graduation ceremonies we think are important and we hope schools have graduation ceremonies," Cuomo said during a telephone COVID-19 briefing with reporters.

Effective May 1, "large-scale" outdoor graduation ceremonies of more than 500 people will be allowed if venues are limited to 20% capacity, and participants show proof they either tested negative for COVID-19 recently or are fully vaccinated, he said.

Medium-scale outdoor ceremonies of 201 to 500 people will be allowed if venues limit attendance to 33% of capacity, and attendees show negative COVID-19 test results or proof of completed vaccinations

Small outdoor ceremonies of up to 200 people will be permitted at 50% of venue capacity, though negative COVID-19 test results or proof of vaccination will be optional.

Indoor graduation ceremonies of more than 150 people will be permitted at 10% of venue capacity, with proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination required.

Medium indoor graduations of 100 to 150 people will be permitted at 33% of venue capacity, along with negative COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccination required.

Small indoor graduations of up to 100 people will be allowed at 50% of venue capacity, with the tests or vaccinations requirements optional.

Schools will have to notify their local health departments of the graduation plans ahead of time, and must enforce all COVID-19 mitigation mandates such as mask wearing and social distancing.

The state, Cuomo added, still encourages virtual, drive-in or private celebrations as the safest options.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said: "I’m pleased that the State has issued guidance for commencement ceremonies, which is something we’ve shown can be done safely. Despite living through dark times, our students have continued to shine bright — they deserve to be celebrated for their accomplishments."

With Robert Brodsky

