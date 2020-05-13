Graduating seniors at Ward Melville High School will celebrate completing four years of hard work in five separate ceremonies that observe social distancing — the responsible protocol for big events these days — while practicing the time-honored tradition of commencement.

“In lieu of our originally prepared and scheduled ceremony, we are now developing plans to hold five (5) separate graduation ceremonies to acknowledge and honor our seniors, read a May 11 note to the community from Principal William Bernhard and 12th Grade Assistant Principal Erin Connolly.

Officials in the Three Village Central School District decided to change up the traditional commencement in light of the coronavirus pandemic as health experts advise people to stay at least 6 feet apart to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

The administrators added that the five commencements will take place at 5 p.m. each day from June 22 to June 26, outdoors on school grounds.

“In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines and maintain the safety of everyone involved, these ceremonies will take place in vehicles on our school campus,” the letter continued. “Each family will be allowed one vehicle per graduate.”

But there will be no line of jubilant graduates walking onto a stage to receive a diploma and shake a teacher’s hand — each student and their guests must stay in their vehicles for the whole time.

Other standard end-of-year practices including caps and gowns and speeches by the valedictorian, salutatorian and senior class president, and the singing of the national anthem, will be preserved. Those speeches will be available for people to watch as they are delivered and later at home.

“Speeches will be given in the front of the building and will be livestreamed for viewing and broadcasted on the radio,” the letter said. “Details about the links and radio station to follow. Each event will be livestreamed and recorded and will be available for families to view after all ceremonies are completed.”