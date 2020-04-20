Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Oyster Bay town employees would receive additional compensation for working during the initial weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak under a resolution to be considered by the town board at its April 21 meeting.

The proposed policy would award town employees compensatory time based on certain criteria during the period from March 17 through April 29. Workers could not get a monetary payout for the comp time if it was unused when their employment terminates with the town.

Under the proposal, all full-time employees who were “deemed essential” and worked from March 17 through April 5 would get an hour of comp time for every hour they worked, in addition to their regular pay. From April 6 through April 12, full-time employees with the exception of sanitation and public safety department workers would get comp time equivalent to 50 percent of their actual work in addition to their regular pay.

Employees from the sanitation and public safety departments would get comp time at 50 percent of their actual work from April 6 through April 29.

Deputy Town Supervisor Gregory Carman Jr. said in an email that the proposal would not apply to appointees.

“The comp time policy which was put in place after the governor’s andate to stay at home focused on the town being able to deliver governmental services without interruption, i.e. sanitation, recycling and public safety,” Carman said in the email. “As it was the unionized workforce that this policy applies to, the union leadership was asked for input prior to the policy being implemented and before changes were made.”