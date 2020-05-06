It’s called contact tracing, and it’s one of the most crucial steps to figuring out where the spread of COVID-19 infection came from — and whom it might attack next, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's a new term to most of us. But the CDC notes contact tracing has been “a core disease control measure employed by local and state health department personnel for decades,” and calls it “a key strategy” now in the fight against COVID-19.

So, what exactly is it and how does it work? And just what can it do to help contain the spread of the coronavirus?

What is contact tracing? A process where public health care workers work with a patient to help them recall — that is, trace the history of — everyone with whom they've had close contact during the time frame when they may have been [or become] infectious with a disease. In this case, COVID-19.

How does contact tracing work? Once a timeline is established, health care workers notify all of those who’ve been in close contact with the infected person to let them know they may have been exposed. In order to protect personal privacy, the CDC notes, the identity of the infected person is not disclosed.

What happens next? All of those who’ve had known contact with the infected person are then provided with “education, information, and support to understand their risk,” the CDC said, and are advised on “what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed, monitor themselves for illness, and the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they themselves do not feel ill.”

What’s the benefit of knowing? It can help prevent the further spread of infection if those already exposed to the virus avoid future contact with those who haven't been exposed to it. “Contacts are encouraged to stay home and maintain social distance from others (at least 6 feet) until 14 days after their last exposure,” the CDC said on its website guide to contact tracing. “They should monitor themselves by checking their temperature twice daily and watching for cough or shortness of breath.” Contacts who develop symptoms should isolate themselves — and notify the public health care system, the CDC said. “They should be promptly evaluated for infection and for the need for medical care.”

What’s the ultimate goal of contact tracing? It's simple: to flatten the curve. Knowing you’ve had contact with someone who’s tested positive means you can take precautions to help prevent infecting someone else. It’s not rocket science, but really just basic good medical practice — and good citizenship.