De Blasio: 'Absolutely considering' a citywide lockdown

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that a citywide lockdown is a coronavirus-containment option "we're absolutely considering."

De Blasio made his comments in an interview on CNN Tuesday morning.

"It could get to that for sure," de Blasio said, when asked whether he was considering a "shelter-in-place" order like what was imposed Monday in parts of California's Bay Area: a ban on leaving homes except for essential food, work or other services.

He said that restaurants and bars — ordered Monday by de Blasio to limit service to takeout and delivery — could be closed for months.

“There’s no question about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he is in discussions with village and town officials on whether to postpone property tax payments as the virus has created concerns about a possible recession. Village taxes are due April 1 and town taxes due May 31.

“We have to do everything we can to contain the spread of this virus....and be cognizant of the fact there are real economic consequences,” Bellone told WBAB 102.3.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

He did not provide any details on a property tax postponement plan, such as when payments would be postponed to, if such a thing happens.

Bellone said he will also be creating a small-business response plan with the input of local chambers of commerce and economic development staff. They will discuss how to help small businesses that may be struggling to pay rent as they either are forced to close or have less business. He said they will also be waiting on plans from the state and federal government.

There are 78 cases in Suffolk as of Tuesday morning and are spread throughout every town, Bellone said without providing a breakdown. There were 109 cases in Nassau County as of Monday.

Bellone encouraged listeners to call 311 with questions or to report if they believe their employers are not heeding guidelines.



There were 463 cases of coronavirus in New York City as of Monday.

"We're certainly on pace" for 1,000 cases in the city by later this week, de Blasio said in an interview on WPIX Channel 11, shortly after the CNN appearance.

At City Hall on Monday, de Blasio foreshadowed the possibility of further restrictions, in addition to the shutdown of gathering places begun Thursday, Monday's closure of the city public schools until at least April 20 and possibly longer, and an order that all hospitals cancel elective surgeries, to make room for an expected surge of coronavirus patients.

"I have been asked repeatedly, are we considering travel restrictions? Are we considering curfews?" he said at City Hall. "We are considering everything is the answer. Every option, every tool is on the table. We will decide in turn when we want to employ each."

On WPIX, de Blasio said "if we take those more draconian measures, we have to do our damndest to compensate for the human impact."

Among other relief, he said he wants the federal government to fund income replacement for people who are losing their jobs due to the crisis.

Check back for updates on this developing story.