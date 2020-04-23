TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus antibody testing questions answered

A doctor holds up an antibody test kit

A doctor holds up an antibody test kit at a drive-thru testing site in Hempstead on April 14. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

You've been hearing a lot about antibody testing these days. Here's what you need to know about it:

What is a coronavirus?

What is an antibody?

How do antibodies work?

What is an antibody test?

What can an antibody test tell us?

Does a positive antibody test mean a person has immunity?

What will wide-scale antibody testing reveal?

Why is it important to know how widely the disease has spread?

Could enough New Yorkers have contracted the disease to develop “herd immunity?”

Could those who recovered from COVID-19 help those who are sick?

How does an antibody blood test work?

How accurate are antibody tests?

Will antibody tests be available to the public?

