Here's what you need to know as New York faces the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming days:

What is the apex?

The apex marks the highest point in an outbreak — the highest number of cases. After an apex, the number of confirmed cases starts to decrease.

When is the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic expected to hit New York?

It’s still unclear, but both Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and federal officials said New Yorkers should be prepared for it in the coming days. On Saturday, Cuomo said the peak could come within four to eight days. On Sunday, he said the state is “very near” the apex, or "the apex could be a plateau and we could be on that plateau right now." He has pointed out the number of cases on Long Island specifically is growing.

How long will the apex last?

That’s also unclear. Cuomo on Sunday said New York could experience — or even currently be experiencing — a plateau where high numbers remain for an unknown period of time before starting to decline.

Can I still go to the grocery store this week or should I stay away? How about going outside?

People who are sick or feeling symptoms should stay inside. Experts have advised healthy people to limit their time outside and to maintain social distancing of at least six feet. On Saturday, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, said people should stay away from grocery stores and pharmacies this week. Other doctors have said if you need to go to purchases necessities, wear gloves and a mask and keep the shopping trip as brief as possible.