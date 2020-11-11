New York's restaurants with liquor licenses, bars and gyms must close at 10 each night and gatherings in private residences must be capped at 10 people, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday, as COVID-19 rates continued to rise statewide.

The new restrictions, which apply to any facility with a liquor license, will take effect at 10 p.m. on Friday.

"We have always been good at staying ahead of COVID and this is the calibration that we’ve talked about: increase economic activity, watch the positivity rate, positivity rate starts to go up, back off on the economic activity," Cuomo said on a telephone briefing with reporters Wednesday.

Restaurants can continue to offer curbside pickup after 10 p.m., Cuomo said. Private nonessential gatherings had been previously restricted to 50 people.

The statewide positivity level was 2.93% on Tuesday, the governor said, including the "micro-clusters" facing increased restrictions in areas such as Brooklyn and Rockland County. The level had been around 1% for weeks before rising recently.

Patrons of two Oakdale restaurants — Mannino’s Restaurant and The Village Idiot Irish Pub, both about 500 feet apart on Montauk Highway — may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, Suffolk health officials said on Wednesday.

While Suffolk health officials advised anyone who was at the restaurants between Oct 31 and Nov. 2 to consider getting tested and screen themselves for symptoms, John Sarno, the pub’s co-owner, said by telephone Wednesday that it was on Nov. 9 that county health officials told him five of his customers who visited on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 had tested positive.

Yet one day after working on Halloween, one of his employees, feeling ill, got tested for the novel coronavirus — and received a positive result, as did two co-workers, Sarno said.

An earlier alert from health officials might have protected his workers and customers, he said.

Sarno’s question for county and state health departments: "Why didn’t you guys tell us?"

"We’re doing our due diligence on our own end and making sure it doesn’t spread," he said.

The workers have been quarantining ever since, and are doing fine, he added.

"It’s not easy with 50 percent of capacity but we’re doing our best to protect our employees and customers," Sarno said.

The restaurant has undergone two rounds of sanitizing, on Nov 1 and Nov. 9, Sarno said. No one else has tested positive, he said.

A representative for the other restaurant was not immediately available, nor could county and state health officials be reached to answer other questions, including about contact tracing.

On Tuesday Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone warned of a "disturbing" spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county after residents gathered for small Halloween parties.

Suffolk health officials in a statement listed a number of the symptoms patrons should look out for, from difficulty breathing to a fever or cough, sore throat, fatigue, body or headaches, or digestive ailments.

Cuomo also said he was moving Port Chester in Westchester County from a yellow to the more restrictive orange level he is using to designate "micro-clusters" and impose limitations on businesses, schools and public gatherings. Red is the highest level.

And he said Staten Island is being designated a yellow zone because of increasing levels of confirmed COVID-19 cases. He indicated that is partly because of Staten Island's frequent interaction with neighboring New Jersey, which has higher infection levels than New York.

Cuomo said that if infection levels did not decline in the suburbs surrounding New York City, he may drop the permitted capacity in restaurants in the suburbs from 50% to 25% — the current rate in the city.

The statewide infection level in testing completed Tuesday was 2.5% excluding the micro-clusters, and was 4.9% in the micro-cluster zones. Twenty-one people died in New York State on Tuesday of COVID-19-related causes.

Some 1,628 people were hospitalized with the virus, including 304 in ICU, Cuomo said.

Despite rising levels of infection throughout New York State and the country, there is cause for hope, Cuomo said.

"We are within sight of the finish line. The vaccine has been discovered," he said. "We see the finish line … We’ve had a terrible eight months. We’re in this last small lap. Let’s just do what we have to do to get through it and then we’ll rebuild together."

Meanwhile, Roanoke Avenue Elementary School will be closed until Nov. 30 because three additional staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Riverhead Central School District announced on its website.

Interim Schools Superintendent Christine Tona announced the switch to all-remote learning in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

"The Suffolk County Department of Health Services has confirmed two non-instructional staff members, one at Riverhead High School and one from Roanoke Avenue Elementary School, and a high school teacher have tested positive," Tona wrote.

The coming Thanksgiving holiday was a factor in the decision.

"Due to the high number of close contacts with other staff members and the Thanksgiving holiday, Roanoke Avenue Elementary School will be closed until Monday, November 30th," Tona said.

In late October, the entire school district briefly closed to in-person instruction after several transportation employees tested positive for COVID-19. Since late September at least one high schooler and one teacher at Riverhead's schools also have tested positive.

Wantagh High School will be closed for in-person instruction through Nov. 20 and students will participate in remote learning, according to a notice on the school's website.

The notice did not say why the school had closed but the state’s school COVID-19 tracker said two new positive cases were reported at the school on Tuesday. Both individuals were either teachers or staffers, according to the state.

The school has had two pupils and six teachers and staffers test positive in the past two weeks, according to the state website.

The school closed on Monday and will reopen on Nov. 23, the notice on the school website said.

School officials could not be immediately reached.

New York City’s coronavirus infections are moving closer to where further restrictions would be imposed, according to figures released Wednesday morning by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

There were 817 cases and an infection rate of 2.52% of people testing positive per a 7-day average, numbers that continue to climb. The figures released Tuesday showed 795 cases and a rate of 2.31%.

Public school buildings would close citywide when the rate hits 3%, under plans released in September.

"This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave," de Blasio tweeted. "We can do it, but we have to act NOW."

Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state, said it continued to see an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Northwell on Wednesday said it had 219 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, up from 143 the same period a week ago.

North Shore University Hospital had the most COVID-19 patients on Long Island, with 40, compared to 24 a week ago.

Northwell added it had 24 COVID-19 admissions over the last 24 hours, nine of which were on Long Island.

Long Island public and private schools had, as of Wednesday, reported 1,532 coronavirus positives since Sept. 8, up 77 cases from a day earlier, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card. Of those, 1,136 were students and 396 were teachers and staff. The statewide tally as of Wednesday was 5,209 students and 2,639 teachers and staff members for a total of 7,848 who tested positive.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.