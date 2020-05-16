TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Here's the reopening rules if you're going to LI beaches

New rules will be in place when beaches,

New rules will be in place when beaches, like Jones Beach pictured here, reopen for Memorial Day. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
Print

State and local beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware can open beginning May 22. Here are the rules they must follow:

  • Beaches cannot operate at more than 50% capacity, with limits enforced at entrances and parking lots.
  • Swimming pools, arcades, playgrounds, concession stands, amusement rides and picnic areas will remain closed.
  • Contact activities such as volleyball and football will be prohibited.
  • Social distancing rules, requiring visitors to remain 6 feet apart from those not in their household, will be enforced.
  • Beach staff will be required to wear masks, while visitors would be required to wear them if social distancing is not possible.
  • Local municipalities can opt to remain closed or provide stricter regulations. Municipalities must notify the public by May 20 of their intention to open.

SOURCE: New York State

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivers his daily briefing Cuomo: Elective surgeries allowed in Suffolk as focus sharpens on reopening
The 106th Airborne unit of the National Guard, Coronavirus on LI: Live updates
Newsday business reporter James Madore moderated a discussion 'The world has changed:' What it takes to reopen LI
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Grimaldi's in Garden City is among dozens of Garden City launches team effort to help its small businesses
Roberta Landers proudly smiles as she holds her Grieving in the age of COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search