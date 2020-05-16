State and local beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware can open beginning May 22. Here are the rules they must follow:

Beaches cannot operate at more than 50% capacity, with limits enforced at entrances and parking lots.

Swimming pools, arcades, playgrounds, concession stands, amusement rides and picnic areas will remain closed.

Contact activities such as volleyball and football will be prohibited.

Social distancing rules, requiring visitors to remain 6 feet apart from those not in their household, will be enforced.

Beach staff will be required to wear masks, while visitors would be required to wear them if social distancing is not possible.

Local municipalities can opt to remain closed or provide stricter regulations. Municipalities must notify the public by May 20 of their intention to open.

SOURCE: New York State