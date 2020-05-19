De Blasio defends NYC beach closings

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking Tuesday morning on television and radio, said New York City must keep its beaches closed until further notice, despite plans to open beaches on Long Island and other nearby places this holiday weekend.

“It’s a different reality in Long Island. It’s a different reality in New Jersey. And I think the concern there is to follow the state rules and keep beach attendance limited, and I’m sure they’ll be able to do it,” he told 1010 WINS radio.

The coming weekend has some on the Island fearful that city residents will crowd the Island's beaches since de Blasio has decided to keep the city's beaches shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He described a conversation he had with Nassau’s county executive, Laura Curran: “She understands how important the city and the people of New York City are to the suburbs and the suburbs are to New York City. We’re working together. We can’t open our beaches. We cannot take the chance of a huge number of people congregating together."

Curran said Monday she spoke with de Blasio about her concerns and that she respects his decision.

Earlier Tuesday morning, de Blasio told WPIX Channel 11 television: “She made the point that people come to their beaches from the city, have for generations. But they’re going to put limits on the total number of people in their beaches, obviously.”

Asked about a report that proof of residence would be checked at Long Island beaches over concerns about city residents crowding them, de Blasio said: “That’s not the impression I have.”

“Look, this should not be about any ill feeling towards people depending on where they come from,” he said. He said that the city would increase its patrols to keep people out of the water.

There will be a limit on the number of cars at parking lots in Nassau, and staff and signs will enforce regulations to ensure they are at 50% capacity.

Republicans in the Nassau legislature will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce a bill for consideration at an emergency Wednesday meeting that would restrict use of county beaches to Nassau residents.

In Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone announced Monday that Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches will be open to county residents only, partly in response to the same concerns about New York City residents flocking there.

Also Tuesday, de Blasio said that an illegal gathering at a Jewish yeshiva on Monday had been discovered and ordered to disperse.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable what the folks of this yeshiva did. They’ve been warned — everyone had been warned so many times,” he said on WPIX.

He told 1010 WINS: “When other people aren’t doing it, they can’t do it either. It’s just the reality.”

No summons was issued, and won’t be if a group disperses immediately. “They will not be coming back, I assure you,” he said, and “if we have to shut down that building entirely, we will,” he told WPIX.

Asked whether this policy amounted to a “get-out-of-jail-free card,” de Blasio did not directly answer, saying: “we’re not here to add to their economic hardship.”

At a news conference later Tuesday, De Blasio said summer school would be remote, not in person.

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story.