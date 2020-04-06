This story was reported by Vera Chinese, Scott Eidler, Rachelle Blidner, David M. Schwartz, Michael O'Keeffe, Joie Tyrrell and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Schwartz and Tyrrell.

Saying Suffolk County is on the front line in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, County Executive Steve Bellone Monday thanked President Donald Trump for his commitment to shipping 200,000 needed N95 masks to Suffolk but said the county death toll stands at more than 200 — and is rising.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends," Bellone said: “Suffolk County is really at the center of the fight against coronavirus now. We have more cases here than just about any other state in the country."

Three weeks ago, Bellone said, Suffolk didn't have a single death related to COVID-19.

Bellone said there have been more than 200 deaths, meaning there were at least 25 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

Holding a copy of Newsday’s front page from Sunday, which featured a photo of a health care worker wearing a garbage bag for protection, Bellone said: “That’s not who we are.”

He thanked Trump for his announcement Sunday night of 200,000 N95 masks being sent to the county. “N95 masks are going to help protect our health care workers,” Bellone said, adding: “I’m grateful to the president for that support.”

But Bellone said: “What we need more than anything else, in addition to PPE, we need ventilators. we need 500 in this county in the next two weeks to make it through this crisis period.”

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade replied: “We’ll try to get you those vents.”

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said new deaths from the coronavirus are possibly reaching a plateau in New York State, even as local officials say the toll on Long Island continues to climb.

As of Sunday, Cuomo said, there have been 122,031 coronavirus cases and 4,149 deaths related to the disease. Suffolk County reported 51 new deaths — the most since the pandemic started — bringing its total to 175. Nassau County on Sunday afternoon reported 13 new deaths, bringing the total of virus-related deaths to 162.

Bellone said that despite the surge in deaths, fewer people were going into the hospital the past two days than were prior. More of those hospitalized are moving into ICU, he said.

Bellone, noting that 107 patients had been discharged from the hospital, said that number "is good news … we are seeing more people discharged every day.”

Trump said in his Sunday evening news briefing that the federal government is sending 200,000 N95 masks to Suffolk County, "where they need it really badly."

“Long Island now has become a hot spot, part of New York. We’re sending a lot of things, a lot of supplies, " said Trump, who said Shirley Republican Lee Zeldin had made the request.

He said the federal government will deliver 600,000 N95 masks to New York City Monday.

Trump said there were glimmers of hope and progress being made in multiple states, including New York, just hours after his surgeon general said this week will be akin Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

“Today every patriotic American’s heart beats in solidarity with the incredible people of New York and New Jersey. They have really become a hot zone but some very good things are happening," he said. "In New York, for the first time where the deaths were less from the previous day. That’s the first drop so far so that could be a good sign.”

Trump also said it's possible the military medical ship U.S. Comfort could be used for coronavirus patients. “The ship is ready and if it has to, if we need it, if we need it for the virus, we will be using it for that," he said.

The hospital ship had been sent to New York City to deal with non-virus cases but Trump said they may change since the ship has been handling such a low volume of patients.

Earlier Sunday, Cuomo sounded a note of cautious optimism at signs that the state's level of confirmed cases could be approaching or even be past its peak. The past 24 hours saw 594 deaths, a decrease from the record 630 reported Friday. About 12,000 people in New York have been discharged from hospital care — 74% of all cases — with 1,700 discharged in one day, the governor said.

"We could be very nearly near the apex and we could be beyond the plateau right now," Cuomo said in his daily update on the pandemic Sunday morning. "The coronavirus is truly a vicious and effective killer at what the virus does … We are all watching a movie and we are waiting to see what the next scene is."

He said that as the number of cases have surged in Nassau and Suffolk counties, fewer new cases are being reported in New York City.

Cuomo again reiterated Sunday that more assistance in the form of medical personnel and supplies is needed.

"People of Nassau can't handle it alone," the governor said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.