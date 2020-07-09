While NY makes progress over COVID-19, Cuomo worries about surges elsewhere

New York State continues to make good progress in controlling the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, but he warned that surging numbers of cases in other states and complacency here could undermine those efforts.

His comments came as the Archdiocese of New York announced it is closing 20 Catholic schools and merging three — victims of the economic devastation of the coronavirus. The Diocese of Rockville Centre previously said it was closing three schools for the same reason.

In New York 584 people were confirmed positive for the virus out of 65,564 tested on Wednesday. That translates into 0.89% level of confirmed positives, according to state data released Thursday.

The level on Long Island was 0.9% and in New York City 1.0%, according to state data. Those levels are among the lowest in the country.

"New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who've been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand-washing," Cuomo said in a statement.

"But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country — and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York — combined with the complacency we've seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don't go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet."

The number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus was 42 in Nassau County, 50 in Suffolk, and 275 in New York City.

The daily death toll from the virus statewide was 8, compared to nearly 800 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

The statewide total of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 399,513.

In the New York City public school system, in-person attendance this fall could be as few as one day a week for some students — and as many as five days for others, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

As the city plans to reopen its 1,800 schools in September after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, how often a student will actually be in school versus at home for online schooling depends on how much space the student’s school has, he said.

Most will be attending in person two or three days per week, but “since there’s only five days in a week, you know, on some weeks, a kid might only be in school once a week, in other weeks twice a week. That’s for the most overcrowded schools.

“On the other end of the spectrum are the schools that are the least overcrowded. You have a scenario there, it is even conceivable in some schools that kids could be in school all five days in a week if there’s space. Remember, the crucial thing is the math here of social distancing.”

The average classroom is to be capped between 9 and 12 students, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, said Wednesday. Students are to be spaced at least 6 feet apart, among other rules, including one-way hallways, frequent hand-washing and nightly building disinfection.

Asked whether Cuomo's announcement Wednesday that he'd be the one to decide — by later this summer — whether to allow schools to reopen in the fall, de Blasio did not directly answer.

“Our job is always to respond to the needs of our people,” he said, citing a city Department of Education survey of 400,000 parents in which 75% said yes to reopening.

De Blasio said the city would heed health and infection data. “We’ll be ready in any situation.”

The Archdiocese of New York said that the 20 Catholic schools would not open in September and three would merge as revenue shrinks amid the pandemic.

“The coronavirus public health crisis has had a devastating financial impact on Catholic school families and the greater Archdiocese,” the archdiocese said in statement.

Unemployment and health issues have hurt families’ ability to pay tuition, resulting in lower registration for the fall, the church said. In addition, canceled Masses and fundraising for scholarships have resulted in lower parish contributions that typically help support the schools.

“Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York.

“Too many have lost parents and grandparents to this insidious virus, and now thousands will not see their beloved school again,” he said. “Given the devastation of this pandemic, I’m grateful more schools didn’t meet this fate, and that Catholic schools nearby are ready to welcome all the kids.”

The schools that are not reopening are closing permanently, church officials said.

The closings and mergers will affect 2,500 students and 350 staff members. The students can enroll at other Catholic schools, officials said.

Despite the shutdowns, the move is expected to strengthen the “fiscal stability” and “vitality” of the Catholic school system “for decades to come,” the archdiocese said.

“The reality of these schools being lost is painful, and it was only accepted reluctantly after a detailed study was conducted of their respective fiscal standing in the wake of the coronavirus public health crisis,” said Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Deegan.

“I have been a Catholic school educator for more than 40 years, and could never have imagined the grave impact this pandemic has had on our schools."

If the federal government does not provide more financial help for private schools, he said, he fears even more Catholic schools in New York will close.

The archdiocese, which encompasses New York City and several counties to the north, has more than 60,000 students from Pre-K through 12th grade at 191 schools.

Northwell Health on Thursday said it has 116 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down from 143 a week ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients at the largest health system in the state has continued to decline despite the region reopening.

Northwell says it hasn’t had a death at a Long Island hospital since one person died in Suffolk County within 24 hours of its July 2 report.

Northwell reported six COVID-19 admissions over the past 24 hours.

Two of the hardest hit Suffolk County facilities at Northwell have dipped to single digits: Huntington Hospital has 7 COVID-19 patients, while Southside Hospital in Bay Shore has slid to 5.

At its peak in April, Northwell reported 3,400 COVID-19 patients.

With David Reich-Hale