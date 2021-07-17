The state’s coronavirus positivity rate continued to rise, as the number of New Yorkers newly diagnosed with COVID-19 passed 1,000 for the first time since May, state data released Saturday shows.

COVID-19 rates are increasing nationwide, as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus spreads, with serious illnesses resulting almost exclusively among unvaccinated people, medical experts say.

The percentage of people who received positive test results in New York on Friday climbed to 1.39%, from 1.23% on Thursday, the state reported.

The seven-day positivity rate, which public health researchers focus on because it smooths out daily anomalies, rose to 1.19%, from 1.09%. That’s more than triple the 0.35% rate on June 23.

There were 1,156 positive test results reported Friday, the highest number since May 21. There were 981 cases on Thursday and 275 on June 28.

In Nassau County, the number of new cases jumped to 106, from 87 on Thursday, and in Suffolk the number increased to 75, from 73.

Long Island’s seven-day positivity rate — now second statewide only to the Albany area — increased to 1.37%, up from 1.28% on Thursday.

Hospitalizations statewide fell slightly but increased on Long Island. Hospitalizations generally lag positive test results by about two weeks, and fewer hospitalizations are expected than during previous COVID-19 surges, because a much larger percentage of vulnerable older adults are vaccinated than young people, experts say.

On Long Island, there were 59 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, up from 53 on Thursday and 54 on Wednesday.

There were 354 people in New York hospitals with COVID-19 on Friday, down from 360 on Thursday but still higher than the 340 hospitalized on Wednesday.

Four people died of COVID-19 in New York on Friday: Two in Queens, one in Brooklyn and one in Westchester County.

Despite the sharp rise in cases, New York still has a much lower per capita rate of new COVID-19 cases compared with most other states.

In general, states with lower levels of COVID-19 vaccination have the highest rates of new cases. New York State outside New York City had 18.8 cases per 100,000 people over the past week, and New York City had 39, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Friday.

In contrast, Arkansas had 230 cases per 100,000, and Missouri had 206.

The state’s vaccination rate inched up Friday to 73.7% of adults who have at least one vaccine dose and 67.2% who are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data reported by the state.

If all New Yorkers are counted, 61.5% have at least one dose and 55.8% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data reported by the state.

On Long Island, 2,851 people received their first vaccine dose in the 24 hours ending 11 a.m. Saturday, and 2,630 people got their second dose — or their single Johnson & Johnson dose.

"As we continue battling the COVID-19 virus across the state, our top priority is to continue bringing the vaccine into every single community here as soon as possible," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. "The vaccine remains our single best weapon against this virus, and it is free, safe and effective. Our hard-won progress depends on the state's ability to get shots in arms, so if you haven't received your shot yet, I urge you to make an appointment or simply walk into a vaccination site immediately."

