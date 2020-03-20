Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

At least four sentencings in major federal cases were canceled this week in U.S. District Court in Central Islip, due mostly to coronavirus and scheduling issues.

On Friday, the latest case affected was that of Joseph Falcone, of Melbourne, Florida, who faced up to 27 months in prison on a wire fraud conviction. According to federal prosecutors he had duped people into investing more than $500,000 supposedly into his single-serving wine business concept. In fact, prosecutors said, he used the money to buy a property in Florida and for personal securities trading. Falcone caused something of a stir when he appeared on the show “Shark Tank” and turned down offers to help finance his idea as too little. Neither the show nor the company that produced the wine in single-servings were involved in the fraud, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, the sentencing of Quincy Homere, of Baldwin, who is facing up to a life sentence for the 2015 $375,000 robbery of a Wells Fargo branch in Hempstead and for brandishing a weapon during a crime of violence — pointing a semi-automatic rifle at people in the bank, was delayed.

On Wednesday, Phillip Kenner and Tommy Constantine, both of Scottsdale, Arizona, had faced sentencing of up to 20 years for a complicated investment fraud scheme in which they stole millions of dollars from a number of former NHL hockey players, as well as investors on Long Island. Among the victims was former Islander Michael Peca.

On Thursday, Etienne Allonce, a Hicksville doctor, who was a fugitive for 11 years before he was captured in Haiti, was facing up to 10 years for fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid for millions of dollars in medical supplies.