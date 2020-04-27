Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York's coronavirus infection level is nearly 15% after the state expanded its baseline of people tested to 7,500 residents in seeking a more precise measure of when, where and how to reopen the economy, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Monday.

That updated figure on antibody testing, yielding 14.9% positives, represented an increase of 1% in infections with the COVID-19 virus since survey results were first released on April 22.

The preliminary estimates also show more men infected than women, 16.9% to 13.1%, and a significantly higher infection rate in New York City, with 24.7% testing positive. On Long Island, the antibody survey showed 14.4% testing positive. Westchester and Rockland counties tested positive at 15.1%.

The study results confirm other indications that downstate New York is the locus of the disease that's sickened many, overwhelmed emergency rooms and taken thousands of lives, causing an effective shutdown of the state's economy. Tests in the rest the state, comprised of suburban and rural areas upstate, yielded positives of 3.2%.

Cuomo said the state is expanding the testing to see how wide of an impact COVID-19 has had on police, firefighters, health care workers and transit workers.

The survey will be expanded this week to include tests on 1,000 NYPD members, 1,000 NYFD members, 3,000 health care workers and 1,000 transit employees.

“NYPD was out there every day, and they paid a terrible toll,” Cuomo said. “The attendance rate is now good again. Many were out sick.”

He went on: “We want to know exactly where those front-line workers are. If they have been infected we want to make sure people are getting help.”

Cuomo said the continued monitoring of measures from antibody surveys, hospitalization rates, diagnostic testing and the overall infection rate will help the state calibrate its reopening, starting with regions that don't have as much of an outbreak.

He urged local officials and businesses to be smart about their reopening plans and plan to put in place measures to curtail the spread before restrictions on businesses, schools and other activities are set to expire on May 15.

“We have a couple of weeks, but start thinking through what it means to reopen,” Cuomo said. "...So turn that valve a little bit for a region, watch those four gauges very carefully every day … you can either close the valve, open the valve a little bit more or let the valve where it is."

Updated figures from the state, reflecting the tally of cases as of Sunday, showed a flattened curve of hospitalizations, which Cuomo said "is not great." He added, "We don't want to see flat. We want to see an increasing decline," though he cautioned the weekend figures may not draw a full picture of the virus' impact.

The count of deaths continued to inch up and is "still tragically high," Cuomo said, with 337 coronavirus-related deaths recorded on Sunday, the second day in a row in which the toll fell before 400 people. The state said 313 of those deaths occurred in hospitals and 24 in nursing homes.

The number of new hospitalizations remained above the 1,000-mark on Sunday, even though there continued to be a downward trend in net hospitalizations, meaning more people were discharged than admitted on a day-to-day basis.

The number of patients ailing due to the coronavirus in our region continued to fall as well, as measured by how many people were occupying hospital beds across many hospitals.

Northwell Health, which owns and operates 19 hospitals including many on Long Island, said it had 2,016 COVID-19 patients on Monday morning. That’s down a little more than 20% in the last week.

Northwell said it has not been below 2,000 COVID-19 patients since March 29.

Amid the crisis, food banks have come under stress, Cuomo said, with demand skyrocketing as many people have lost their jobs. The state is authorizing $25 million in emergency funding for food banks to help them get through the crisis.

“The numbers are very, very high, and we need to address it,” he said.

Demand has increased 200% in Westchester County, 100% in New York City, 40% on Long Island and between 40% and 60% upstate.

Cuomo also called on philanthropies to donate funds if they can. “This is I would say the number one thing they can do to help.”

On Sunday, Cuomo on Sunday discussed a broad outline for reopening the state economy after May 15, when his PAUSE order closing nonessential businesses, shutting schools and implementing other distancing rules to curtail spread of COVID-19 is set to expire.

New York's upstate region will be likely to kick off the first phase of a carefully monitored restart, as different state regions look to incrementally reopen certain businesses, starting with construction and manufacturing, while monitoring key indicators of the virus’ spread and impact.

After a two-week period, businesses in the next phase would be evaluated based on how essential they are and their ability to operate without increasing the spread, the governor said.

Statewide, there were 367 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, including 349 in hospitals and 18 in nursing homes, Cuomo announced. As of Saturday, 16,966 people had died. While there were slightly more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continued to decline for the 13th straight day, according to state administration officials.

Check back for updates on this developing story.