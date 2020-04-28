Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates. This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Vera Chinese, Bart Jones and David Reich-Hale.

The Long Island-based Northwell Health hospitals said they had fewer than 2,000 coronavirus patients for the first time this month, officials said, another sign of preventive measures helping to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the region and across the state.

Northwell Health said Tuesday it had 1,932 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, which include 11 on Long Island.

It’s the first time since March 29 that the health system, headquartered in New Hyde Park, has been below that level of COVID-19 patients — reflecting a statewide trend of a net decrease in hospitalizations.

“It continues to decline, which is certainly encouraging,” said Terry Lynam, a spokesman at Northwell, the largest health system in the state.

As testing efforts for COVID-19 ramped up across the state, the Village of Southampton announced it is set to open Thursday the first site for tests east of Riverhead. The state's plan, announced last week, includes initiating a contact tracing effort to find and isolate people potentially exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a special grading policy for the public schools' 1.1 million students during the coronavirus emergency.

Kindergartners through 5th graders will receive either "Meets Standards" or "Needs Improvement"; middle schoolers "Meets Standards," Needs Improvement" or "Course in Progress"; High schoolers will retain the existing grade scales. Any high schooler who gets a passing grade can convert it to a simple "Pass," with grade-point average unaffected.

Those who need more time can receive a "Course In Progress" mark and be enrolled in a support program for the fall, summer or both. Students will have until January to complete coursework.

"We're adding flexibility for this crisis," de Blasio said, also announcing a citywide "virtual" graduation ceremony for graduating seniors.

Gradual 'reopening' considered

Talk of reopening the economy continued to gain steam Monday, as Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the county is “within striking distance” of starting the process and in Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone said that as early as next week the county could meet some Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening. And in Albany, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said some industries upstate, such as construction and manufacturing, may return to work soon after the current NY PAUSE shutdown expires May 15.

The governor on Monday also released the results of expanded antibody testing showing nearly 15% of the state population may have been infected with COVID-19.

For the 12th straight day, Nassau on Monday reported a decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, down to 1,462. That is 1,000 less than two weeks ago, and represents a drop of about 40% from the county's peak.

Curran noted that other guidelines for reopening include a continuing decline in the percentage of positives, which is the case in Nassau. During testing highs in March, 55% of those tested came back positive. By Saturday, that figure had dropped to about 22%.

Suffolk County is on target to have 14 days of decline next week — the CDC's threshold for recommending when to reopen — as long as numbers don’t plateau or go up, Bellone said Monday.

Long Island on Monday reported relatively low numbers of new coronavirus cases, with 411 in Suffolk, for a total of 32,470, and 343 new cases in Nassau, for a total of 34,865.

New York State as a whole reported 3,951 new cases, for a total of 291,996.

Cuomo reported on Monday 337 new deaths from COVID-19, less than half the state’s daily peak of nearly 800 three weeks ago. It was the second straight day the toll was below 400.

State figures compiled as of Sunday night tallied 33 new coronavirus deaths in Nassau, for a total of 1,620. Suffolk had 32 new deaths, for a total of 1,102.

Statewide, the situation continued to improve. Total hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped for two straight weeks, from nearly 19,000 to just under 13,000, state figures released Monday showed.

Intubations have been in negative territory for about two weeks, meaning more patients were taken off ventilators than put on. The number of new COVID-19 patients entering hospitals has also dropped significantly.

Testing site in Southampton

The first mobile testing site east of Riverhead is expected to open Thursday in Southampton Village.

The center will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and can serve 40 to 45 people per day, said Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren.

“The more testing we have, the faster we’ll get back to some sort of normal,” Warren said.

The site at 330 Meetinghouse Lane will be run by Hudson River Healthcare and is supported with donations raised through the nonprofit Hamptons Health Society. Those who would like to be tested can call 845-553-8030 for triage. Priority will be given to those exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

The village has also distributed masks to residents and will continue to do so, Warren said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.