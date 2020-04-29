Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates. This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Bart Jones and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Jones.

In an early sign of the gradual reopening of the state's institutions and economy, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday said hospitals in upstate counties can resume performing elective surgeries, after those procedures were canceled to reserve room for coronavirus patients.

The list of counties reopening to elective surgical procedures, under an upcoming executive order, does not include Nassau and Suffolk or any others in the downstate region surrounding New York City.

Cuomo also ordered the MTA to clean up “filthy” and “disgusting” subway trains that essential workers are depending on to get to work amid the COVID-19 crisis, and said the agency needs to remove growing numbers of homeless people from the cars.

He reported that the daily coronavirus death toll was 330, the fourth straight day the tally was below 400, and down from a peak of nearly 800 three weeks ago.

Preliminary results of random testing also appeared to relieve fears that firefighters and police in New York City are suffering higher rates of COVID-19 infection. Their rates were actually lower than the general population downstate, the survey results showed.

Cuomo cast doubt that specific major events such as the annual State Fair in Syracuse or the Saratoga racetrack could open soon, since they would attract hordes of people releasing pent-up energy after weeks of stay-at-home orders. Instead, events would have to resume on more of a coordinated, statewide basis.

The latest state report on the pandemic's progression showed a continued decline in net hospitalizations and intubations due to COVID-19 across the state, but Cuomo cautioned that too many new patients — about 1,000 a day — are still being admitted and that many New Yorkers continue to die because of the virus.

He referred to the 330 coronavirus-linked deaths tallied across the state on Tuesday as "still disgustingly high," even though they represented a slight daily decrease from 335 on Monday and 337 on Sunday.

He said New York could learn from countries like Singapore and Germany that appeared to have gained control over "the beast" of COVID-19, only to see a resurgence of the virus and its ailments, and even the threat of a second wave of infections.

He continued to emphasize the need for a fact-based and science-guided approach to controlling the virus' spread and returning to an active economy in New York.

“We don’t have a conceptual plan. We don’t have an abstract plan … you have to have a plan that is based on facts,” Cuomo said.

New York's 12-step plan to reopen the economy, he said, includes watching and keeping the rate of transmission below 1.1, considered an epidemic outbreak level, and maintaining the hospital and intensive-care unit below 70% capacity.

"We have to have that buffer," Cuomo said.

Cuomo criticized once more the reported increase in homeless people lingering or sleeping in the trains of the New York City subway system, saying that does not help the homeless people themselves and could be dangerous for essential workers who need to use mass transit to get to their workplaces.

He issued an edict to authorities of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that manages the city subway, buses and Long Island Rail Road stations and trains as well.

“I want a full plan, how do we disinfect every train, every night? Period.”

And he added of the essential workers who are dependent on transit: “We owe it to them to be able to say, the train you ride, the bus you ride, has been disinfected and is clean.”

Cuomo, again, praised the sacrifices of essential workers and expressed gratitude to people across the United States who have sought to support New York through its crisis.

He stood up from the table where he was delivering his briefing in Albany to show a display of face masks sent with notes from sympathetic Americans all over the country.

He called the panel “a self-portrait of a miracle," and a display of American generosity. " … And you know what it spells?" he said to reporters gathered for the briefing. "It spells love … We’ve received thousands of masks, from all across America, unsolicited, in the mail, homemade, creative and personal with beautiful notes … from all across the country, literally.”

Syosset Hospital resuming surgeries

On Long Island, Northwell Health on Wednesday said the number of COVID-19 patients has fallen enough that it has resumed performing some surgeries that were delayed because of the pandemic.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 1,862 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, which include 11 on Long Island. That’s down nearly 45% from the high point of coronavirus patients on April 10.

Northwell said it has cleared Syosset Hospital of coronavirus patients and on Wednesday began performing oncology procedures there, including breast and OB-GYN surgeries.

“We went through a meticulous disinfecting process over the weekend,” said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman. “Now we can start a small number of surgeries there.”

He said Northwell is waiting for the governor to clear performing more elective surgeries.

Other health systems also have said that bringing back more surgeries are becoming a priority as the number of COVID-19 patients falls.

'Combat stress management' in NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has appointed his wife, Chirlane McCray, to coordinate with the U.S. military for trauma specialists to help medical workers cope with their service combating the coronavirus crisis.

The program, to begin in May and be in place by June, includes small groups at hospitals. McCray has overseen the city’s mental-health program, Thrive.

The latest program will train 1,000 public hospital personnel and others in “combat stress management,” a slide in McCray’s presentation said.

Candidates vying for Brooklyn borough president have criticized de Blasio for giving his wife, who is reportedly considering running for the office, duties that would yield her favorable publicity for the election. Thrive, a $1 billion initiative, has itself been criticized for unclear priorities and metrics of success.

De Blasio also said the city would offer antibody tests for over 150,000 health care workers and first responders. To be included are cops, firefighters, guards and others. He aims to begin next week, and all health care workers and first responders within a month.

The federal government is covering the cost, de Blasio said.

His slideshow says marriage licenses will be available online starting next week, in 12 languages, at nyc.gov/Cupid.

On the three indicators de Blasio has said would be watched to decide whether to reopen: the number of hospital admissions for coronavirus is up, 136 on April 27 compared to 112 as of April 26; the number of people in public hospital intensive care is down to 734 compared to 745; the percentage of those tested citywide who are positive is down, 23% vs. 27%. The testing figure is 29% vs. 56% at the city public health lab.

Lowest LI case numbers in weeks

Long Island saw some of its lowest coronavirus pandemic figures in weeks on Tuesday, as officials said they were inching toward meeting federal and state guidelines to slowly reopen segments of the local economy.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 on Long Island were some of the lowest since the crisis started to escalate in March. Nassau had 220 new positives, while Suffolk had 254. Long Island has not seen figures that low since mid-March.

Nassau had peaked at about 1,900 daily positives on April 7, while Suffolk peaked at nearly 1,600 the following day.

Nassau County reported Tuesday it is one day from reaching an important milestone in satisfying the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standard for safely reopening some economic activity such as outdoor, nonessential construction.

For the 13th consecutive day, Nassau showed a decline in hospitalizations, to 1,459 — three fewer patients than the day before — and a 40% drop since the peak, County Executive Laura Curran said.

The CDC calls for 14 days of declining hospitalizations, new confirmed cases and an increase in the number of tests provided, according to the county.

Statewide figures showed similar declines Tuesday. The daily coronavirus death toll of 335 was the third straight day the number was below 400, and less than half the peak of nearly 800 three weeks ago.

Nassau had 27 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, for a total of 1,647. Suffolk reported 29 new deaths, for a total of 1,131, according to state figures issued Tuesday.

And for the first time in weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients checking into hospitals statewide in one day was under 1,000 — down to 953. The figure was nearly 3,000 about three weeks ago.

Despite the improving numbers on Long Island and in New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday pushed back against the notion of a quick reopening of the New York economy, highlighting the risks of a virus resurgence that could again overwhelm hospital systems.

While the state's current restrictions are set to expire May 15, Cuomo said not all parts of the state will be ready to start reopening after that day, and he specifically said "not New York City, not downstate, unless a miracle happens."

Check back for updates on this developing story.