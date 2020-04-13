Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York surpassed 10,000 deaths in the grim count of the coronavirus toll for the state, with another 671 lives lost on Easter Sunday due to virus-related illnesses, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a Monday news briefing.

But all indications are that the COVID-19 virus’ spread in the state has tapered off and that social distancing efforts are succeeding in flattening the curve that tracks infections, hospitalizations and the most severe cases of illness.

He said he wants to reopen the state as much as anybody else, but is seeking to manage "a delicate balance" to prevent a resurgence of the virus, "so, yes, open the valve, slowly, advised by experts, keep your eye on the meter … the meter is the infection rate … and if you see that infection rate ticking up … then you know you’ve opened the valve too fast."

The return to usual activities will have to be deliberate and gradual, and guided by data.

"It's not going to be we flick a switch, and everyone gets out of their house" and hugs their loved ones and goes about their lives as usual, Cuomo said. "What will happen is there will be points of resolution over time … and it will be incremental."

Despite what he called "a horrific level of grief and pain and sorrow" from the lives lost to the virus, Cuomo continued to sound an optimistic note that "the worst is over" in terms of the pandemic's ravages in New York.

"It appears that we have a plateau," Cuomo said. "It's flattening, the flattening of the curve … for a period of time, no one knows how long," but the number of total admissions in hospitals and the severity of illnesses indicate "a basic flattening, as opposed to an increase" of the outbreak.

He cautioned New Yorkers, though, not to let up in observing social distancing rules and staying home, among other measures.

“If we do something stupid, you will see those numbers go right back up tomorrow … You can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behavior,” he said.

Earlier Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is at least “weeks and weeks” from relaxing restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus despite the encouraging trend of reduced hospitalizations in recent days.

De Blasio, in interviews on MSNBC and WPIX, called on the federal government to boost testing so the city and the economy can begin to open up, while maintaining that city schools are going to remain closed through June.

He said he is not convinced we’ve hit a plateau in the rate of COVID-19 infections and related hospitalizations yet, and he fears there could be a resurgence of the virus.

“I’m saying to my fellow New Yorkers, hold the line now because we have beat it back some,” he said, “but we are going to have to hold for weeks and weeks before we get to a place where we could possible relax some of these restrictions and start to move something more normal.”

He said he can’t set a date for when restrictions will be lifted but stated that it will take months before we can be confident the virus is not going to reassert itself.

The city needs to see a 10 day or two-week period where key health indicators are positive before his administration can start to think about relaxing restrictions, de Blasio said.

He called on the Feds to provide more testing to get useful information in making those decisions. “To get to the next phase, to get to the phase we would call low-level transmission, where we are starting downhill toward normal, we need the testing,” he said.

After de Blasio’s announcement on school closures, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said over the weekend that it was up to his office to decide whether and when schools should remain closed, but the mayor blamed the media for overblowing tensions between him and the governor.

Testing sites closed due to weather forecast

Monday's forecast of strong winds and heavy rain has prompted officials to temporarily close several COVID-19 mobile testing sites across Long Island, officials said.

The storm has forced the closure of mobile COVID testing sites at Jones Beach, Stony Brook University, Riverhead, Brentwood and Huntington Station.

"Even sturdy and well-secured tent structures could be damaged," the weather service said in a statement Monday. "Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."



Local leaders expressing cautious optimism

New York's battle against the coronavirus showed faint signs of success Sunday, with state, county and local leaders expressing cautious optimism about the pandemic's trajectory in the state even as the death toll continued to climb.

In Suffolk, the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell for the first time since the pandemic began, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

"That's a bit of light in the darkness we have been in," Bellone said during a Sunday afternoon briefing for reporters. He cautioned that the encouraging trend could prove to be an anomaly.

"There's still a long way to go here," he said. "We will see what data says in the next few days."

Sixty people in Suffolk County died from the virus Saturday, Bellone said.

Bellone's counterpart in Nassau, County Executive Laura Curran, said in a Sunday CNN interview that more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the county than admitted for about six days in a row.

"That tells me we are really in a plateau, which is good news," she said.

Nassau on Sunday reported 969 new cases and 54 new deaths from the virus.

At his daily update on the outbreak in Albany, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or discharged has leveled off in recent days — a signal the pandemic's growth in the state could be reaching a plateau.

"You're not seeing a great decline in the numbers, but you're seeing a flattening," he said. "That's the so-called flattening of the curve."

He noted Long Island's improvement, even as 114 more patients in Nassau and Suffolk counties succumbed to the virus Saturday, officials said.

"We were watching very carefully movement toward Long Island, which has abated somewhat," he said.

Those 114 deaths were among 758 statewide Saturday, Cuomo said, bringing New York's death toll to 9,385 and making clear the state is still deep in the midst of a public health crisis that has paralyzed life around the world.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said intubations in the city are down and hospitals have sufficient stores of key medical equipment to get through the next week.

With Michael O'Keeffe and Robert Brodsky

