Cuomo: Coronavirus cases over 83,000 in NY; nearly 8,000 new positives overnight

More than 83,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for coronavirus, with an additional 8,000 cases diagnosed overnight, continuing to situate the state at the top of a growing outbreak in the United States, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

In another grim statistic out of the daily reports from the state, 391 people had died since Tuesday for a total of 1,941 New Yorkers who have become casualties of the COVID-19 virus.

"We are still looking for a curve" showing the infection is peaking, he said. "We are still looking to see where we hit the plateau."

He said the state is now expected to reach its apex of infections at the end of April, "which means another month of this."

Nassau County reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, for a total of 76. The deaths ranged in age from 56 to 89.

Long Island now has registered 17,159 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 1,902 new positives in Nassau and Suffolk counties since Tuesday. Nassau County has 9,554 confirmed cases, with another rapid rise of 1,010 people who tested positive since Tuesday's state figures were released. Suffolk has a total of 7,605 cases, with 892 new positives, the state figures show.

New York City remained the epicenter of the virus' spread in the state, with 47,439 total cases since the start, and 4,300 new positives. Westchester, where the outbreak was first centered, had risen to 10,683 cases, with 716 new positives.

While the number of hospitalizations rose again by 1,297 people for a total of 12,226 patients statewide, an additional 1,167 people had been discharged since Tuesday, for a total of 6,142 patients treated and released in New York so far. However, 3,022 patients remained in intensive care, according to the state figures.

Cuomo pushed back against the idea that this COVID-19 health crisis is only about New York, speaking to people who might be watching across the country.

"It’s a New York problem today," he said. "Tomorrow, it's a Kansas problem, and a Texas problem and a New Mexico problem … Look at us today. See yourself tomorrow and let’s address it in New York and let’s cooperate … because it’s going to be in your town tomorrow, metaphorically.”

Cuomo also said at some point the government will have to shift to repair economic damage caused by the virus, “…not picking between human life and the dollar bill … but can you come up with public health strategy that is consistent with people getting out of their home and getting back to work? Yes, you can.”

Long Island, 'a microcosm'

Both Long Island county executives were live on WNYC's The Brian Lehrer Show Wednesday morning, discussing Long Island's response to the pandemic.

One notable point came when a listener, who identified herself as a physician from Port Jefferson, became emotional discussing the need for the governor to send more ventilators to Long Island, immediately. She said Long Island is “one week behind” New York City, in terms of the crisis hitting full-bore.

The listener, named Abby, said “We’re facing the option of thinking to ourselves, what do we do if we have 50 ventilators” and a 51st patient needs one? “How can we do this? This is America,” she said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone responded that he has been in communication with Cuomo and is calling on the national government to coordinate an effort to get ventilators and send them from areas that aren’t hit as hard yet: “You fight a war as a nation, yet the supplies we need haven’t come. It’s great Ford will produce thousands of ventilators in three months. That’s great, but it’s not going to help us here.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the county has purchased 100 ventilators through an emergency order, but they won’t arrive until April 6, and she is pressing to get them sooner. There are 11 hospitals in Nassau and they are all doing a surge plan, she said.

“Beds and space are relatively easy, The issue is personal protective equipment, staff becoming more and more stretched and depleted … and making sure we have enough ventilators,” Curran said.

“This is the moment right now where, in the upside of the surge, you hear the pressure,” which she called a “microcosm of the whole health system.”

Pediatric testing center opens

New Hyde Park-based PM Pediatrics said Wednesday it has opened a drive-up COVID-19 testing center at 1457 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset.

Only pediatric patients who have been evaluated by a medical professional from PM Pediatrics, either in-person or via its PM Pediatrics Anywhere telemedicine app, are eligible for the test.

Parents can drive to a secure tent in the parking lot, where the child’s nose will be swabbed and a sample collected. Results will be reported in approximately four days. All COVID-19 screening appointments must be booked in advance.

PM Pediatrics has also opened drive-up testing centers in New Jersey, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

