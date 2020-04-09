Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York once again surpassed its record of daily casualties to the coronavirus pandemic as 799 people died Wednesday, despite all indications that the outbreak has peaked for now, said New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during his Thursday news briefing in Albany.

The COVID-19 virus has now claimed the lives of 7,067 New Yorkers, the state said.

This was an unfathomable development in a state that lived through the catastrophe of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when New York lost 2,753 people, Cuomo said.

“I don’t even have the words for it," Cuomo said. "9/11 was so devastating, so tragic and then in many way we lose so many New Yorkers to this silent killer. There was no explosion, but it was a silent explosion that just ripples through society, with the same randomness, the same evil that we saw on 9/11.”

The rising death toll comes even as the curve measuring the state's outbreak appears be trending below projections, realizing the much-sought flattening of the curve of infections.

Cuomo went over earlier projections that predicted a range of hospitalizations from a low of 73,000 to a high of 136,000, when the hospital system across New York only had a capacity for about 53,000 beds. The state now has about 18,000 people hospitalized after six days of falling admissions connected to the virus.

He said the practice of social distancing ordered to contain the spread "remains the big if in the equation" because there are nightmare scenarios where the virus can return if those precautions are relaxed too early. “We are in a battle, right, but this is about a war,” he said.

The virus' threat has led to "a complete shutdown" of the economy that will be more impactful and consequential than 9/11, Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo also referred to what could still be a growing epidemic on Long Island, saying in "Nassau and Suffolk the numbers are creeping up" and the state is watching that progression.

Earlier Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus could be loosened by May or June depending on indicators like infection rates.

But at any point measures to mandate social distancing could be tightened even more and “restrictions might have to go up,” de Blasio said during a morning news teleconference.

"If we don't do things right, or if we get a thrown a curveball, we might actually have to tighten the restrictions further," de Blasio said. "No one wants that, but we have to be honest, that might be a real possibility."

He did not say what those further restrictions might be.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, asked in an interview on CNN Thursday morning whether the Broadway Theater District’s goal of reopening June 7 was realistic, said he wasn’t sure.

"I don’t know if June 7’s going to be the right date," he said. "You know, we have to go by what the facts are on the ground are at that moment in time."

On March 12, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo essentially closed Broadway theaters by banning gatherings bigger than 500 people.

Johnson Thursday said that the closure of the theaters, which are in his council district, was essential in order to limit the coronavirus from further spreading.

"Broadway is such an important part of this city," he said, "and it’s really sad to see these theaters dark, but we know it’s the right thing."

Region's hospitals stressed

Northwell Health said Thursday it has about 3,300 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals — 11 of which are located on Long Island. That is about the same number it has had for the last three days.

"It's fluctuating slightly, because last night we did go up to 3,400," said spokesman Terry Lynam. "So we are at the plateau, and we didn't expect the drop to be right away."

Lynam said the New Hyde Park-health system is discharging between 450 and 500 patients daily.

He said most of their hospitals are stressed.

For example, Long Island Jewish Medical Center is at full ICU capacity, LIJ Valley Stream is at 96% ICU capacity and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore is at 96% capacity and 93% ICU capacity. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson is also at capacity, Lynam said.

Lynam said after converting bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines and anesthesia machines, it has about 1,100 ventilators, and about 75% are in use.

NY dealing with record deaths

New York reported another day of record high deaths from coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, but at the same time showed hopeful signs the "curve" of cases is starting to flatten.

Cuomo said 779 deaths were counted Tuesday, sending the state’s total past 6,000. He also noted, though, that the number of new hospitalizations for the virus remained fairly flat.

Cuomo said other good news is that some hospital systems in New York are releasing more COVID-19 patients than they are taking in, a "net down."

On Tuesday, 586 people in New York State were hospitalized because of coronavirus, compared to a high of 1,427 hospitalizations on Thursday last week.

As of Wednesday, New York City had reported 5,692 new coronavirus cases for a total of 81,803, and 4,571 deaths to date.

Also on Wednesday, Nassau County reported a daily record number of new cases: 1,938. Suffolk also reported one of its highest daily numbers: 1,327 new cases.

For at least a week, both counties have added close to 1,000 or more new positive test results every day, indicating the pandemic is far from under control in the region.

The counties reported more deaths: Another 66 residents died in Nassau on Tuesday, bringing the county’s toll to 566. In Suffolk, 60 people died from the virus, for a total of 323, according to the latest state figures.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale

