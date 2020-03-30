Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

President Donald Trump, appearing on the morning TV show “Fox and Friends,” touted the expected arrival of the USNS Comfort, a 1,000-plus bed Navy medical ship city officials hope will provide relief to New York’s coronavirus-stressed health care system, in New York on Monday.

“New York is really in trouble, but I think it’s going to end up fine,” Trump said. “We’re stocking it up.”

The USNS Comfort, a former oil tanker converted in the 1980s into a medical ship, will provide surgeries and other care to patients not infected with the coronavirus to open up intensive-care unit beds at New York hospitals, the Navy said.

While Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said the state will need about 30,000 ventilators to deal with the rapidly growing number of infected patients, Trump argued that the 4,000 ventilators the federal government sent last week and the state’s current stock should satisfy the state’s need.

“I think New York, based on the numbers that we see, they should have more than enough,” Trump said when asked about the growing demand for ventilators nationwide.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said on NY1 on Monday, that the arrival of the Comfort will give the city a morale boost.

“This is like adding another hospital to New York City.”

He added, “It is such a boost to see the military arrive to help us out.”

De Blasio said the biggest needs remain ventilators and medical personnel.

“We have got to get more ventilators.” He said, “The need is only going to get greater over the next week.”

De Blasio called for the Feds to provide military medical personnel to give the city’s health care workers a break.

Reacting to Trump saying health care workers are stealing supplies out the back door, de Blasio said, “I don’t know what the president is talking about ... It is not true.”

“It’s insulting. It is outrageous. It is completely insensitive to people right now who are giving their all.”

“Our health care workers are suffering. They are literally watching some of their own lost to this disease.”

De Blasio also said the NYPD would enforce social distancing on subways if problems persist and urged people to call 311 if they see a crowded train. “Nobody should be getting on a crowded train.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Trump extended the current federal social distancing guidelines to April 30, just hours after. Cuomo said New York's restrictions will continue until April 15 in an effort to slow down the rapidly growing cases of COVID-19.

Trump and Cuomo said they were keeping the directives in place in an attempt to head off further escalation of the pandemic that a top federal official said Sunday could kill up to 200,000 people nationwide.

Both Trump and Cuomo acknowledged the worst was yet to come.

"Easter should be the peak number," said Trump, speaking at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing and referring to the number of confirmed cases nationwide. He said he hoped federal restrictions could be eased soon after that.

There are more than 139,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country and more than 2,400 people have died, officials said.

The number of confirmed cases in New York State climbed to almost 60,000 on Sunday, officials said. The number of deaths in the state spiked by 237 on Sunday, for a total of 965.