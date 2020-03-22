Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ripped New York City residents who have been congregating in parks and playgrounds Sunday despite official pleas to avoid large groups during the coronavirus crisis, and said he has given city leaders 24 hours to come up with a plan to reduce density in public spaces.

Cuomo said it is time for people to stop treating the crisis like a three-day weekend.

“It is insensitive, arrogant, self-destructive, disrespectful to other people, and it has to stop and it has to stop now,” Cuomo said.

The governor said he is giving New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson just 24 hours to develop a plan to reduce density in public spaces so it can get approved by the state and implemented quickly.

“You have much less traffic in New York City because nonessential workers aren't going to work," Cuomo said. “Get creative. Open streets to reduce the density. You want to go for a walk, God bless you. Go for a run, God bless you. But let's open streets, let's open spaces. That is where people should be."

A spokeswoman for de Blasio said the city has already banned team sports and revoked permits for large gatherings. It has also beefed up the presence of NYPD and Parks Department officers to enforce social distancing.

“The mayor and the governor have already discussed these efforts and we will continue to coordinate with the state,” de Blasio spokeswoman Jane Meyer said. “We urge every New Yorker to heed these new restrictions immediately.”

The mayor, appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said many New Yorkers are taking precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus, which had infected more than 9,000 people by Sunday morning.

“We will use the NYPD and other agencies to go out and remind people, educate them, break up groups of people congregating,” de Blasio said. “It’ll take a while for people to truly get it.”

The NYPD said Sunday it began a new series of patrols aimed at reminding residents to practice safe social distancing. It also began visiting supermarkets, pharmacies, hair salons and nail salons to make sure they are complying with coronavirus rules.

The NYPD said it issued three verbal warnings for crowd control after officers visited 1,647 supermarkets and pharmacies in the city. More than 4,100 of the 5,559 bars and restaurants visited by police were closed. A summons was issued to a business in the Bronx for failure to comply, while two people were arrested in Queens in connection with an unlicensed bottle club.

“We are proud of our officers. They are a front line in public safety, awareness and education. They’ve always been there for us and they are there for us now during this challenging time,” said Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo.

The city is considering opening up streets and school yards to the public, but also needs to account for an increased need for officers to patrol those areas.

A Newsday reporter who visited Prospect Park in Brooklyn on Friday and Saturday said it was teeming with people, some walking and jogging individually but many congregating in groups.

State parks and trails remain open for solitary activities. The governor has waived entrance fees during the coronavirus crisis. All public programs and events have been suspended, and many indoor visitor facilities have been shut down until further notice.