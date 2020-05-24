Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo visited Jones Beach on Sunday and encouraged New Yorkers to enjoy Memorial Day but not ignore important social distancing rules to continue to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"We are now decidedly in the reopening phase," Cuomo said. "We have to stay smart."

Professional sports teams can begin training as of Sunday, Cuomo said. Return-to-play plans for the various leagues are being crafted, but none have been made official.

Cuomo also called for government to help "stimulate and recreate the economy" by encouraging construction of public projects to overhaul mass transit, airports and telemedicine, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown of all but essential businesses in New York State.

The governor pointed to the development of Jones Beach, one of the key and most challenging projects of master builder Robert Moses decades ago.

"Let's get that kind of ambition back," he said.

He added that this kind of stimulation was critical because he didn't believe the economy will "bounce back" and that the shutdown has fundamentally changed it, saying employers will see opportunities to lay off workers to save money.

Cuomo said Long Island is still on track to hit all the metrics on Wednesday that will allow it to reopen.

Cuomo said plans to reopen the state must be done carefully with a mind set toward avoiding future public health crises.

"What do we really think, this is the last time we are going to have a public health emergency? he said. "Let's make sure we are better for what we have gone through."

The chilly weather Sunday had kept many away from the beaches on Memorial Day weekend. Cuomo said so far, with the beaches being restricted to 50% capacity, no one had been turned away from Jones Beach.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 across the state went up slightly to 109.

On Saturday, Cuomo said the number of daily COVID-19 deaths fell under 100 for the first time since early in the crisis, and that Long Island could reopen parts of its economy by Wednesday.

The number of lives lost Friday was at 84, on what he called the 84th day of the coronavirus crisis in New York State.

“I was always looking to get under 100 … it’s just a sign that we're making real progress, and I feel good about that,” the governor said during his daily briefing, held Saturday at the Executive Mansion in Albany. The peak of daily deaths was nearly 800 reported in early April.

Of Long Island, he said, “at this rate we could open by Wednesday if the number of deaths continues to decline and we get that [contact] tracing up. That is also very good news."

Long Island needs 1,800 tracers between Nassau and Suffolk County, which officials said they expect to have in the coming week.

Cuomo said that statewide, the number of hospitalizations, intubations and new COVID-19 cases all have continued to fall.

He also praised social distancing efforts of those who went to Jones Beach on Friday as Memorial Day weekend kicked off. “People were great. They’re doing what they're supposed to do, and I thank them very much,” he said Saturday.

Nassau and Suffolk are limiting county beaches to residents, but state beaches, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow and Hither Hills, are open — albeit capped at 50% capacity in the parking lots.

Capacity wasn't an issue at the Island's state beaches and parks on a rainy Saturday: None were listed on the state parks website as having reached limits.

Of the 84 New Yorkers who died Friday, 62 were in hospitals and 22 in nursing homes, the governor’s office said. The state had reported 109 deaths on Thursday, part of a steadily descending trend line.