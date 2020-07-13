Travelers from states with high infection levels of COVID-19 — such as Florida and Texas — will be required to provide contact information before they leave the airport, or face a $2,000 fine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

People will need to tell officials where they arrived from and where they are going once they leave the airport.

Cuomo, who has already imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from high-infection states in an agreement with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, said the move is needed to keep COVID-19 infections from surging once again in New York.

“None of this is pleasant, but we have gone through this before,” Cuomo said.

So far, 19 states have been labeled high-infection states requiring quarantine upon entrance to New York: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

“It came in through the airports,” Cuomo said. “It will come in through the airports once again.”

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in New York State continues to remain low he said.

About 1.5% of people tested on Long Island on Sunday were positive for COVID-19, he said. That represents a slight uptick from the previous four days, when the rate was 1% or lower.

Of the 51,687 people tested on Sunday across the state, 557 were positive for COVID-19, a 1.08% rate. In addition, 792 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 – the lowest number since mid-March.

“All our numbers are good,” Cuomo said. But he quickly added: “I worry every day.”

Cuomo said he is most concerned about people bringing the virus to New York from outside the state after traveling to regions where cases of COVID-19 cases are spiking.

The other risk comes from quarantine-weary New Yorkers growing lax about wearing masks and socially distancing from others.

“We have to remain compliant and the local governments have to do their job and enforce compliance,” he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.