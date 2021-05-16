The reopening of New York takes a major step forward this week as most COVID-19 pandemic capacity restrictions are lifted on Wednesday.

That means businesses ranging from retail stores to hair salons, fitness centers and family entertainment centers will no longer have to operate on a percentage of capacity. However, they will have to maintain the social distancing requirement of six feet.

Churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship are included.

The MTA has extended its free COVID-19 vaccination program at four sites through May 22. Vaccinations for riders and transit employees will be available at the Penn Station 34th Street corridor and Broadway Junction in Brooklyn from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as at Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall and the East 180th Street Station in the Bronx from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sites can serve up to 300 people a day on a walk-in, first come first served basis with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said.

Beginning Wednesday, indoor social gatherings can expand to 250 people from the current 100 and outdoor residential gatherings will be permitted for up to 500 people, with social distancing required.

Large scale events, such as sports, performing arts and live entertainment are not subject to capacity limits if either attendees show they are vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test. The venues can allow unvaccinated people by observing social distancing guidelines.

Also beginning on Monday, the New York City subway system will return to 24-hour service.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases across the state remains low, with just 1% of test results reported on Saturday being positive, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday.

Of the 1,561 new cases reported on Saturday, 90 were in Nassau County and 95 were in Suffolk County. There were 33 deaths reported due to COVID-19, including one in Nassau and two in Suffolk.

Cuomo warned people about getting too confident because of the low numbers and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

"While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it's important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are grieving today," Cuomo said in his statement. "Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven't already. If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers."

On Saturday, Cuomo said about half of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent figures released Sunday show 1.2 million people received at least one dose of the vaccine on Long Island and 1 million have completed their vaccine series.

The number of vaccinations in New York and across the country has slowed in recent weeks as the most eager to be inoculated received their shots and health officials try to convince people who are reluctant.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include children between the ages of 12 and 15. Those vaccinations started on Thursday in New York.

While some parents rushed to get their kids the shots right away, others have said they are not comfortable having their children vaccinated.

