More than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday.

He made the announcement one day before a major reopening in the state, as most COVID-19 pandemic capacity restrictions will be lifted at businesses ranging from hair salons to fitness centers. People vaccinated against the virus will also receive new freedom to move about without a mask in many situations.

State figures updated Tuesday show 11,330 people between the ages of 12 and 15 on Long Island have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 6,613 in Nassau County and 4,717 in Suffolk County

In New York City, roughly 20,000 residents ages 12 to 15 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since eligibility opened on Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

"The demand was there. The focus was there," de Blasio said at his daily news conference. "Parents, kids ready to get vaccinated. We’ve had 20,000 already and that number will be climbing regularly."

Across all of New York, 69,357 kids in that age group have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to the state.

Cuomo said a total of 118,879 shots were administered in the state in the last 24 hours for all age groups, and 806,782 in the last seven days.

On Long Island, about 1.3 million people have received at least one dose, and about 1 million are fully vaccinated, according to state data released Tuesday.

"Our providers are continuing to work around the clock to administer more shots, and we remain committed to making sure the vaccine distribution is equitable all across the state," Cuomo said.

Statewide, 62% of the population 18 years and older has received at least one shot, and 52.6% are fully vaccinated, the data showed.

The mayor said he would consider utilizing city public schools as vaccination sites but that it’s too early to decide about expanding locations.

In total, more than 7.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the city, de Blasio said.

Even as the state prepares to lift many of its indoor mask mandates Wednesday for fully vaccinated New Yorkers, New York City officials urged caution and said residents should use common sense and put on a face covering whenever they feel it is appropriate.

Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi, who is fully vaccinated, said he will continue to wear a mask when he is indoors in almost all public settings around others who may not be fully vaccinated.

"When I put it on, I will be thinking about the sense of community and the social norms, particularly around masking and distancing that helped us get to this very hopeful stage of the pandemic," Chokshi said, adding that basic precautions should remain "important for a bit longer" as vaccinations continue to rise.

COVID-19 indicators continued a steady decline, according to the latest test results. Both the statewide daily and seven-day average of positive results in tests on Monday was 1.07%, state data showed. The latter figure was the lowest since Sept. 27.

The seven-day average on Long Island was 0.94%, while it was 0.88% in New York City.

The number of new confirmed cases was 69 in Nassau County, 68 in Suffolk County and 402 in New York City.

Statewide, a total of 17 people died of causes related to the virus on Monday and none were on Long Island.

With Lisa L. Colangelo

