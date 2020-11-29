The coronavirus pandemic continued its resurgence in New York on Saturday, with metrics presented by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday showing the public health crisis is reaching levels not seen in the state in months.

The state statistics show 3,372 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, a number that's twice what it was three weeks ago. Some 4.27% of COVID-19 tests on Saturday were positive, a jump of 1.5% from last week. And 55 people died from the virus in the state Saturday, a figure last surpassed in June.

"This is a new phase for COVID," the governor warned on a conference calls with reporters on Sunday. "The numbers are going up. Not as fast as in other states, but the numbers are going up."

Cuomo suggested the negative trend would continue through the holiday season, as New Yorkers weary of social distancing gather indoors with friends and families, giving the virus more opportunities to spread. He said the numbers may level off in January.

The rise in hospitalizations is particularly worrisome, Cuomo said, as it could strain the capacity of hospitals to care for sick patients if the trend continues.

Cuomo said he would discuss on Monday a plan to combat the virus through the winter.

The state data shows 4.1% of COVID-19 tests on Long Island Saturday were positive, Cuomo said. That's up from 3.4% on Friday.

Also on Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said it will cost states $30 billion to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, and he urged the Republican-controlled Senate to pass a $2 trillion dollar relief bill.

In New York alone, the cost to distribute the vaccine, educate the public, hire health care workers and establish clinics will be "hundreds of millions" of dollars, Schumer said at a Manhattan news conference.

While he called it "good news" that clinical trials suggest three potential vaccines are effective, he said work will largely fall to states to administer vaccines to residents.

"The states need help to do the rest of it — to get the shots in arm. And it takes dollars," he said.

Money for state vaccine distribution is in the $2.2 trillion "Heroes Act," which the House of Representatives passed in early October. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has so far refused to bring the bill to the floor, favoring instead a less costly relief package.

Schumer said states will likely need to establish new clinics, including mobile ones, in some areas.

"We have to make sure the vaccine is distributed equitably. In rich, middle class and poor areas. Among people of all races, religions, creeds and colors," he said. "This should be a moment of clarity for everyone, Democrats and Republicans. This is a huge crisis. We need big relief."

