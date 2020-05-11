This story was reported by Bart Jones, Michael O'Keeffe and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Jones.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that parts of New York will be ready to reopen for business on Friday after a two-month shutdown, though the re-emergence of the economy will be gradual and coordinated on a regional basis.

The governor said each region will be in charge of calibrating how quickly it brings back its local economy, and unveiled a list of people who will direct the effort for each area, including on Long Island. He said some "low-risk business and recreational activities" will be again permitted statewide as of May 15, including landscaping and gardening work and sports like tennis, as well as drive-in movie theaters.

“We start a new chapter today in many ways,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing, held in Rochester. “It’s an exciting new phase. We are all anxious to get back to work. We want to do it smartly. We want to do it intelligently. But we want to do it.”

New York regions need to start preparing for the reopening after the "Pause" order shutting down nonessential businesses expires on Friday, Cuomo said, while touting improved indicators in the fight to control the virus.

"Some regions are ready to go today," mainly upstate, he said, and he counted Long Island among areas that "are very close" to meeting reopening requirements, though he did provide details.

He outlined again a plan indicating that local regions have to monitor a set of seven key state criteria to track trend lines on issues like infection and hospitalization rates and availability of hospital beds and supplies if a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus were to occur.

“"Now the decline has gotten to a point where we are just about where we started the journey" in terms of infections and the death toll of the virus and "…we have abated the worst by what we’ve done" in practicing social distancing and observing other precautionary measures "…and local regions all across the state should start to prepare” for a reopening.

"This reopening phase is locally driven, regionally driven and regionally designed," Cuomo told reporters.

He said indicators including new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, daily deaths, and intubations are all down — some of them to levels that the state saw at the very start of the crisis.

The daily death toll was 161, the first time since late March it has been below 200, and down from a peak of nearly 800 a day in early April. Cuomo called it “still too high, obviously at 161, but better than it has been. So we see all the arrows are pointed in the right direction.”

The daily death toll is “right about where we started before we really went into the heart of this crisis,” he said.

And so was the daily number of new hospitalizations of coronavirus patients at 488. That was far below the peak of about 3,200 at the height of the crisis in early April. “That is just about where we started this horrific situation,” he said, “…right about where we were on March 19, before we went into the abyss of the COVID virus.”

“So in many ways from my point of view we are on the other side of the mountain,” he said. “We have abated the worst by what we have done and now we can intelligently turn to reopening, and that is May 15, that’s this Friday, and local regions all across the state should start to prepare for it, and people as well.”

Reopening "is the next big step in this historic journey," Cuomo added "...We are now on the other side of the mountain" of cases. "Next step, how do we reopen intelligently and how do we reopen without taking a step back?”

However, Cuomo cautioned the public needs to understand this will be a gradual process and that cautionary measures will need to be observed: "This is not the floodgates are open."

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that the city could ease social distancing restrictions and permit nonessential businesses to reopen as early as June if indicators established by the state and the city continue to trend in the right direction.

The mayor said he continues to worry that reopening too soon could lead to a “boomerang” effect and a spike in coronavirus cases, but the three indicators the city is tracking to decide when to ease restrictions were encouraging on Saturday.

“I think it is fair to say June is when we're going to potentially be able to make some real changes if we can continue our progress,” de Blasio said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

The number of people admitted to hospitals for the coronavirus declined from 69 on Friday to 55 on Saturday, the mayor said, while the number of people in public hospital intensive care units dropped from 540 on Friday to 537 on Saturday. Thirteen % of people tested Saturday for the coronavirus are positive, down from 17% on Friday.

The mayor has said the city could consider relaxing restrictions if those indicators decline for 10 to 14 days. The indicators have been trending in the right direction in recent weeks, de Blasio said, but progress has been erratic.

“We are going to always go by the data,” de Blasio said. “It’s been pretty good and pretty consistent, but it is quite not where we want it to be but definitely trending in the right direction. But we need to see it sustained in a deeper way and right now that takes us into June.”

On Long Island, Northwell Health on Monday said it had 1,085 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, a drop of 27% from the same period a week ago.

It's also a drop of 68% from Northwell's peak, which took place about a month ago.

Northwell said it had 747 COVID-19 patients at its Long Island facilities, a 27% decrease from last Monday. North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset had the most coronavirus patients in the Northwell system, with 192. A week ago, North Shore had 272 patients.

Every Long Island facility at Northwell had fewer patients on Monday than a week ago, the health system added.

Meanwhile, Catholic Health Services said it had 307 COVID-19 patients this weekend at its six hospitals, all of which are on Long Island. At its peak about a month ago, the health system had about 900, said Dr. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Rockville Centre-based CHS.

Check back for updates on this developing story.