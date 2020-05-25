Families of front-line workers who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic should receive death benefits, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

He also called on the federal government to provide hazard pay to front-line workers.

“Many of those people who showed up and did their duty and served with honor lost their lives,” Cuomo said during a news conference at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in Manhattan where he participated in a ceremony to observe Memorial Day. “We honor that service.”

The number of people who died from COVID-19 in the state on Sunday was 96, down from 109 on Saturday.

Overall more than 23,000 deaths in the state have been linked to the virus that has caused a worldwide pandemic.

He reiterated the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines to keep the current downward trend of infections and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“It’s not smart,” he said when responding to reports of crowds gathering at bars, beaches and other locations without wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

On Sunday, Cuomo said Long Island is still on track to hit all seven of the reopening metrics on Wednesday, one of the last regions in the state to do so. But he warned that such plans must be done carefully with a mindset toward avoiding future public health crises.

Reopening the state’s economy is based on seven metrics: decline in total hospitalizations, decline in deaths, less than two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents based on a three-day rolling average, hospital bed capacity, ICU bed capacity, diagnostic testing capacity and contract tracing capacity.

Once those numbers are reached, a region can start Phase 1 openings, which includes construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting as well as retail limited to curbside or in-store pickup.

Check back for updates on this developing story.