NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday that investigators are reviewing “multiple videos” of a Saturday arrest that led to one officer being placed on modified administrative duty after a viral video appears to show him punching a man during the incident on the Lower East Side.

“This did start out as a social distancing encounter and it did escalate to what you saw on video,” Shea said Monday on NY1, adding that the incident resulted in three arrests and the confiscation of what he called “a small amount” of marijuana. While Shea said that the ongoing review “doesn’t make it look any better this morning,” he stressed the video, which went viral over the weekend, is just one of what investigators believe to be many videos taken of the incident — and that investigators need to review all of them before any concrete action is determined.

“You’re seeing one video.There’s multiple videos, we believe,” Shea said, adding that the one video shows “certainly, some tactics I was not happy with . . . which is part of the decision behind the decision we made” to place the unnamed officer on modified administrative duty, stripped of his firearm as the investigation continues.

In the video, multiple plainclothes officers are seen taking down a suspect and handcuffing him, before one of the officers gets into a confrontation as that man approaches them. The officer repeatedly tells the man to “get the [expletive] back” before he punches and tackles the man to the ground when he doesn’t back away.

The incident occurred near Avenue D and East 9th Street at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Shea said the NYPD issued about 50 social distancing violation citations on Saturday and another 20 or so Sunday.

“Generally speaking, it was a beautiful weekend,” Shea said. “People were out, people were exercising. In a few areas, probably too many people . . . I’m sure we’ll see a lot of adjustments made as we go forward. There was a lot of people out this weekend. It’s been a long two months for all New Yorkers. We have to be cautious here.”

Meanwhile, The Legal Aid Society released a statement Sunday condemning the NYPD for "conducting multiple violent social distancing-related arrests in the East Village" and asked the "NYPD to release the names of all these officers at once and call for their immediate discipline."

“City Hall and the NYPD need to seriously reconsider social distancing enforcement that leads to escalations involving the use of tasers and violent assaults,” said Tina Luongo, attorney-in-charge of the Criminal Defense Practice at The Legal Aid Society. “What is equally disturbing is that some of these officers — who were ostensibly enforcing social distancing laws — were in violation of those same very laws themselves by not wearing protecting masks, endangering the lives of all New Yorkers around them."

The coronavirus pandemic continued to show signs of waning across New York Sunday, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned that easing up on social distancing, staying home and other safe practices could lead to a new surge.

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both cited numbers showing fewer COVID-19 patients need hospital care but emphasized that restrictions can't be lifted too quickly. Cuomo's stay-at-home order for all but essential workers and businesses expires May 15.

The governor also said the state and six others will join forces to buy more personal protective equipment, while de Blasio said the city is now making its own test kits.

Cuomo pointed to the decline in the number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state to 9,789 people, saying at his daily news briefing it's "a big deal for us … You have to go back to March 18,19, to get near that number."

At the same time, he reported 280 new New York deaths from the virus and said that number has “not moved dramatically.”

Northwell Health, which operates 11 hospitals on Long Island, said its numbers mirrored the downward trend, with 1,498 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, a 55% drop from the peak of 3,360 hospitalized on April 8 due to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the New Hyde Park-based health system's volume of COVID-19 patients had fallen 25% in the past week, a spokesman said. Northwell reported 28 deaths on Saturday, the lowest number since March.

Health systems throughout the region have reported a 50% reduction in emergency department care in recent weeks, as people avoid medical facilities.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county had 29 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 1,256. There were 889 new cases, for an overall number of 36,974. Bellone said that number includes an additional 1,673 people who tested positive for antibodies without testing positive in regular testing.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Suffolk declined to 813, with 324 people on ventilators.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran echoed that sentiment, noting that Nassau has now reported its 18th continuous day of declining hospitalizations.

There are 1,097 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the county, Curran said in a statement, which represents a 56% decrease from the county’s peak of 2,477 two weeks ago.

Curran also said the number of ICU and ventilated patients continues to drop. There are currently 344 ICU patients and 295 ventilated patients.

According to the state Health Department, there were 261 new positive cases in Nassau County on Sunday, for a total of 36,780, with 1,770 county deaths attributed to COVID-19.

With John Valenti

Check back for updates on this developing story.