Suffolk auxiliary captain dies of coronavirus, department says
A Suffolk police auxiliary captain died from the coronavirus on Sunday, the department said on its Facebook page.
Capt. Anthony J. DeNoyior, 44, had been a volunteer with the department’s auxiliary police since September 2002 and served in the First Precinct. He is survived by his wife, Stacy, and two sons, ages 22 and 17.
“COVID-19 has taken the lives of far too many people and now it has directly hit the department with the loss of a member in our police family,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said. “Anthony DeNoyior spent close to two decades volunteering his time with the Auxiliary Police which speaks volumes to his selflessness and love of his community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
The Suffolk County Auxiliary Police is a volunteer civil defense force equipped and trained to assist the SCPD in an effort to improve police response to the needs of the residents of Suffolk County.
