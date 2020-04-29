Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Dean Skelos, the once powerful New York State Senate Majority Leader, has been released from federal prison after suing to serve the more than two years remaining on his political corruption sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus epidemic, according to officials.

The release Tuesday marks the culmination of the 72-year-old Skelos’ fight to serve out the remainder of his 51-month sentence, which expires in August of 2022, outside the federal prison in Otisville in Orange County.

While the terms of home confinement have not been released, they usually require the released prisoner to wear an electronic monitor, and have no visitors, and not leave his or her residence. Prisoners are also subject to spot checks by federal probation officers.

The Nassau Republican, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, had requested that he be released to his Rockville Centre home, but officials did not say where he would serve his home confinement.

The news of Skelos’ release came from federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The prosecutors said Tuesday that the federal Bureau of Prison had just told them that “Dean Skelos was released from [federal prison in] Otisville earlier today on furlough, and that he will begin his term of home confinement on April 30,” in a letter filed with the federal judge supervising the Skelos case.

Prosecutors did not say where Skelos would be on Wednesday.

While furlough usually means that a prisoner is being released only temporarily, sources familiar with the operation of the federal system said it now also being used as a technical term for the initial release of an inmate who is being sent to serve a sentence in home confinement.

Skelos’ attorneys later Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, withdrawing their client’s request for compassionate release, an alternative method to get a prisoner released to home confinement. Compassionate release is usually granted for extraordinary reasons such as a fatal illness.

Southern District prosecutors had opposed Skelos’s release to home confinement.

Skelos and his son, Adam, were convicted in 2018 on charges involving the then majority leader pressuring businesses to give his son $300,000 in bribes and extortion payments.

Skelos had at first asked to be sent to home confinement because of his fear of contracting the coronavirus. Shortly, thereafter, Skelos tested positive for the disease without symptoms. Skelos also said his overall poor health including prediabetes should be factored in to his getting released

Southern District prosecutors have repeatedly stated that they opposed Skelos’ release for any reason, sending a letter to the judge as recently as last Thursday which stated that: “The defendants crimes were exceptionally serious — he not only abused his position for personal benefit repeatedly, but was part of a culture of corruption that infested state government and eroded public trust in its leaders.”

Two weeks ago federal prosecutors said they were informed by BOP officials that Skelos would be released after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Skelos was one of a number of prisoners around the country who had been told they would be released in an attempt to lessen the possibility of an epidemic of coronavirus within the federal prison system.

Skelos' attorneys have said in the past that when Skelos is released, his wife, Gail, would drive him from the prison to their Rockville Centre home.

"Mr. Skelos would then endure a fourteen-day self-quarantine restricted to a single bedroom within the home itself to ensure both his and Gail's safety," the attorneys outlined in their early April proposal.

The home confinement conditions they proposed, the lawyers said, were a great improvement on the anti-coronavirus situation at Otisville, where Skelos lived in a dorm, with beds 1 ½ feet apart, and where showers and other facilities are communal.