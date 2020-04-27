De Blasio: NYC plans to close city streets to open up space for social distancing

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York City will bar vehicles from 40 miles of city streets to create space for pedestrians, joggers, cyclists and others seeking exercise as the weather grows milder over the next few weeks, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

City officials hope to eventually close a total of 100 miles of streets to cars and trucks while shelter-in-place orders remain in effect so crowds don’t amass in parks, de Blasio said during his daily coronavirus briefing. The mayor said the first streets to be closed to traffic will be in and around parks.

“Very concerned about the streets around parks,” de Blasio said. “Often times we are seeing that immediate area getting very crowded. Those streets adjacent to parks are an obvious opportunity to open up more space.”

Priority will be given to communities that have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic, de Blasio said. The city will also expand sidewalks and bike lanes, the mayor added.

Monday’s announcement represents a reversal by de Blasio, who announced a pilot program in late March to shut down streets to traffic in order to provide room for recreation but shut it down after two weeks, saying NYPD officers who had been assigned to those streets to enforce social distancing were needed elsewhere.

The City Council continued to push the de Blasio administration to open up streets for recreation, and Speaker Corey Johnson said on Twitter Sunday that lawmakers would ask Gov. Cuomo to intervene.

Johnson took a more conciliatory approach after de Blasio’s announcement on Monday.

“The council is thrilled our calls for open streets have been answered and looks forward to working with the administration to give New Yorkers the space they need to socially distance properly,” he said. “As the weather gets nicer and this unprecedented crisis stretches on longer, we need to do everything in our power to keep our neighbors safe and healthy.”

The mayor also said Monday that New York will begin using a new kind of coronavirus testing at the eight sites opened up in hard-hit communities that is faster and easier than the current testing, requires less personal protective equipment and is safer for health care workers.

The old test required health care workers to stick a long swab up the patient’s nose, an uncomfortable process that usually makes patients sneeze or cough. This old process forces health care workers to change masks, face shields, gloves and gowns for every patient. The expanded testing, combined with contact tracing, is a crucial element in helping the city and state ease restrictions and reopen the economy, de Blasio said.

The city will immediately hire 1,000 health care workers to track coronavirus cases, the mayor added.

Alternate-side parking will be suspended to May 12, de Blasio also said Monday. The Sanitation Department has been monitoring city streets, de Blasio said, and officials have told him that street sweepers do not need to be deployed for another few weeks. Street trash, he said, has not been a problem due to sheltering in place.





