Cuomo: Elective surgeries allowed in Suffolk as focus sharpens on reopening

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said key COVID-19 statistics like the total number of hospitalizations and new cases per day continue to decline statewide, as more regions — including Long Island — look to reopen.

Suffolk County and Westchester County are now eligible to resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care, the governor said at his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday.

And, he said, horse racing tracks will be allowed to open statewide as of June 1, and the Watkins Glen auto-racing track upstate also will be reopening, all without fans.

Still, 157 COVID-19 patients died statewide Friday, a number that the governor called “stubborn.” That's an increase of 25 from Thursday. On Wednesday, the daily number of deaths also was 157.

There were 400 daily new coronavirus cases statewide, Cuomo said.

Cuomo also used his briefing to urge the Senate to act on a $3 trillion relief bill that was passed by the House on Friday.

New York State is set to receive an estimated $34.4 billion in aid under the measure. The state is facing a $61 billion deficit, Cuomo said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The state budget funds schools, hospitals and local governments, which in turn, he said, fund police and fire departments — “all the heroes that we talk about.”

Referring to senators reluctant to bail out Democratic states affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said, “Let’s put politics aside…We are Americans. That’s what comes first.”

Five of 10 regions in New York State began reopening their economies Friday, as an initial step in emerging from the crisis that has shut down schools and nonessential businesses.

Long Island and New York City remain under a "pause" order that Cuomo has extended until May 28.

Nonessential businesses on Long Island and the four other regions that remain fully under the order will remain closed until their regions meet benchmarks set by the state.

Inaccurate numbers on state website

A state website set up for the public to track how well each region is meeting the various metrics, which Cuomo has encouraged New Yorkers to check daily, has been reporting inaccurate numbers for several days.

Among other errors, the state's monitoring website has reported for several days that there was an increase of 425 hospitalizations on Long Island in one of the last three days. But the same website also shows — as does other state data — that there has been nothing but hospitalization declines on Long Island each day for more than a month.

The state's website also has been reporting that there were 99 deaths in Long Island hospitals during one of the last three days, even though other data suggests that is unlikely.

Suffolk has reported no more than 20 deaths in hospitals on any day of the last week. As a result, Nassau, which does not publish hospital death data, would need to have had 79 hospital deaths in a single day in the last week for the state website's number to be accurate.

The number of overall hospitalizations statewide, and in Nassau and Suffolk counties, fell again, state and county officials said Friday.

Statewide, an additional 2,762 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to nearly 346,000. There were 296 new cases on Long Island, for a total of 76,583.

With Matt Clark

Check back for updates on this developing story.