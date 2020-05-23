Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday said the number of daily COVID-19 deaths has fallen under 100 for the first time since the crisis has ramped up, and he said Long Island could reopen parts of its economy as soon as Wednesday.

The number of lives lost Friday was at 84, on what he called the 84th day of the crisis.

“I was always looking to get under 100 … for me, it’s just a sign that we're making real progress, and I feel good about that,” he said during his daily briefing, held Saturday at the Executive Mansion in Albany.

Of Long Island, he said, “at this rate we could open Wednesday if the number of deaths continues to decline and we get that [contact] tracing up.”

Cuomo said that statewide, the number of hospitalizations, intubations and new COVID-19 cases all had continued to decline.

Cuomo also praised social-distancing efforts of those who went to Jones Beach on Friday as Memorial Day weekend kicked off. “People were great. They’re doing what they are supposed to do,” he said Saturday.

Nassau and Suffolk are limiting county beaches to residents, but state beaches, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow, Hither Hills, are open — albeit capped at 50% capacity in the parking lots.

Of the 84 who died Friday, 62 were in hospitals and 22 in nursing homes, the governor’s office said. The state had reported 109 deaths on Thursday, part of a steadily descending trend line.

New York will allow construction companies to immediately begin setting up work sites and equipment to prepare for relaunching their activities next week under the first phase of reopening, the governor said Friday. The order also applies to the Mid-Hudson region north of New York City.

Suffolk reported 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus from Thursday, for a total of 38,672 since the pandemic hit, according to state figures released Friday. Nassau reported 121 new cases, for a total of 36,608. New York City had 809 new cases, for a total of 196,484.

Check back for updates on this developing story.