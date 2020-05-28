In NYC, it's back to work — with conditions — for many next month, mayor says

Between 200,000 and 400,000 people in New York City are expected to return to work when the city starts to reopen beginning in the first half of June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

But there will be conditions, de Blasio said. Among them: One person in an elevator at a time. Occupancy in a work site capped at 50% of normal. Mandatory social distancing, delineated by markers. "A constant every check on how employees are doing,” such as temperature checks.

“We’ve come a long way. We’re not going to blow it now,” the mayor said at his daily virtual news conference.

He said city agencies would conduct random inspections “with a supportive attitude.”

“This is not gotcha,” he said. But, he said, fines or other steps are possible for those who don't follow the rules.

Northwell: Number of COVID-19 patients continues to fall

Northwell Health on Thursday said the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline, while the number of deaths at Long Island hospitals remains low.

The health system said it had 647 coronavirus patients at its 19 hospitals, down 19% from the same period last week.

The patient count fell at nearly all of its 19 hospitals, large and small. For example, there are 112 COVID-19 patients at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, down 13% from last week. Smaller facilities such as Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, Plainview Hospital, and Mather in Port Jefferson all saw drops of at least 25% in the last week.

Northwell reported three deaths on Long Island in the past 24 hours, compared to six deaths on Long Island a week ago. Northwell has reported four deaths in the region over the past 48 hours.

The region met the state's hospital death metric this week, which allowed Long Island to enter Phase 1 of reopening.

Separately, Northwell said it had 29 COVID-19 admissions on Wednesday.

"Given that people are out and about, you worry a little bit about exposure," said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman. "So far, we haven't see it spike. We are going to watch the admissions number for sure."



Nassau reported 60 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, for a total of 40,034 since the pandemic hit in March. Suffolk reported 59 new cases, for a total of 39,258. New York City reported 667 new cases, for a total of 199,968.

New York State as a whole reported 1,129 new cases, for a total of 364,965.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.