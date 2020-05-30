Cuomo signs death-benefits bill for front-line workers

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a bill Saturday that gives death benefits to all front-line workers who died from the coronavirus during the crisis.

“It’s the least we can do to say thank you,” he said as he signed the bill during his daily briefing in Albany. He called them and other front-line workers "modern-day heroes" for showing up and risking their lives during the crisis.

“We say to their families: We thank you, we grieve for your loss, and we will always be there for you the way you were there for us,” the governor said.

He called them and other front-line workers "modern-day heroes" for showing up and risking their lives during the crisis.

Cuomo said 67 people statewide died from COVID-19 on Friday, the same number of New Yorkers who died Thursday. He called it “tremendous progress from where we were.”

As recently as May 23, there had been 109 deaths.

Cuomo said the most recent coronavirus statistics, including the declining number of COVID-19 cases entering hospitals, “are all good news.”

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

A focus, he said, will be identifying new cases in 10 hot spots, which an on-screen graphic showed were all in New York City: six in the Bronx, three in Brooklyn and one in Queens.

"You look at where the hot spots are, they’re in the outer boroughs,” he said. “Let's focus on those ZIP codes over the next week.”

Of New Yorkers' overall efforts throughout the crisis, he said: "I think our better angels rose to the occasion."

New York City is on track to start reopening from the coronavirus shutdown on June 8, as the state and city jointly push to address higher rates of infections in predominantly minority communities, Cuomo said Friday.

Cuomo also announced on Friday that the upstate regions of Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the North Country, the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier can begin the second phase of reopening, which Nassau and Suffolk County officials hope will start on Long Island within the next two weeks.

That includes allowing shopping inside retail stores and the return of hair salons and barber shops, office-based jobs, real estate services, rental and repair services, and other fields — all with restrictions.

In Suffolk County on Friday, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 300 — to 291 — for the first time since the third week in March, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Northwell Health on Friday said it had 624 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, an 18% drop from the same period last week. Northwell has reported a decline in coronavirus patients 44 of the last 46 days.

Check back for updates on this developing story.