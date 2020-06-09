Northwell Health on Tuesday said it had only six COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates.

Daily admissions were in the midteens last week, and that was considered low, said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman.

"Every number continues to look very positive," he said.

The New Hyde Park-based health system reported 62 discharges in the past 24 hours.

Northwell said it had 403 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, down 88% from the peak the first half of April, when there were more than 3,400. It's also down more than 25% from the same period a week ago.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center had the most COVID-19 patients, with 81, followed by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, at 71.

'Telephone Town Hall' tonight

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) will host a "Telephone Town Hall" event for constituents Tuesday evening on the federal response to the pandemic and the reopening of Long Island’s economy.

Suozzi will be joined by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, and former Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Maria Carney, according to a statement from the congressman’s office.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Those who join the conversation will be able to ask questions on the topics, according to the statement.

To take part, go to https://suozzi.house.gov/live to sign up before 6:30 p.m. and for more information. Or, call 877-229-8493 and enter the code 117061.

Long Island is poised to enter the second phase of reopening Wednesday, with outdoor dining, curbside retail, office work and other activities permitted. The mid-Hudson region, including Rockland, Westchester and Sullivan counties, was set to enter Phase 2 on Tuesday.

Cuomo: 'Mojo' is back

On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared that New York has its "mojo" back 100 days after the first coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the state, as positive test results dropped to near-record lows and New York City entered the first phase of reopening.

The number of New Yorkers testing positive for the COVID-19 virus fell to about 1.2% of more than 58,000 people checked across the state on Sunday, the lowest level of confirmed new cases since March 16, Cuomo said Monday.

But Cuomo warned New Yorkers to "stay smart," wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to avoid a resurgence of the deadly virus that had made New York an epicenter of the pandemic.

With David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.