Northwell Health on Wednesday said it had 361 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, essentially flat from the same period last week, when the health system reported 367 COVID-19 patients.

The less than 2% decline is the smallest percentage drop Northwell has registered since the numbers started coming down after April 10.

"It's all relative, and the numbers are much lower than they had been," said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman. "But COVID isn't going away. This is going to be our new reality."

Lynam said that only 27 coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

"It's not like only the sickest patients are left in the hospital," he said, adding that 17 COVID-19 patients were admitted to a Northwell facility over the past 24 hours.

A positive note: Northwell is down 89% from the peak, and most hospitals continue to show week-over-week declines. LIJ-Forest Hills in Queens, and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore have shown minor increases.

Cuomo on 'Good Morning America'

Amid declines in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations statewide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was asked Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America” how concerned he is that New Yorkers are letting their guard down.

“I’m concerned because it’s human nature,” he said in a pretaped interview. “… you can’t lose the focus and the discipline, because you tell me how New Yorkers behave tomorrow, I will tell you the infection rate a week from tomorrow. It is that closely linked.”

Among the things that keep him up at night, he said, is speculation that there will be a second wave of the virus, and spikes of new cases that are appearing in some other states. “We still don’t know where we’re going with this,” he said. “No one can tell you.”

Cuomo was asked by interviewer Amy Robach whether he regretted not shutting down the state earlier, amid criticism that lives could have been saved if he had done so.

“Well, we didn’t have the information then,” he said.

Robach also asked if he felt responsible for New Yorkers who died in the pandemic.

“New Yorkers who died did not die because we failed them,” he said. “… everyone who died, we did everything we could.”

Asked by Robach describe the past 100 days in one word as New York endured the brunt of the coronavirus crisis, he said, “Hell.”

Visitors permitted in hospitals, group homes

New York will permit visitors to hospitals and group homes, but not nursing homes, Cuomo said Tuesday, as the state continues to see a low level of new coronavirus infections.

The visitations to hospitals and group homes will be at the discretion of each institution, and subject to state guidelines such as temperature checks, and wearing masks and other protective gear, Cuomo said.

On nursing homes, Cuomo said, “We’re still studying it. There is still a high risk. When the Health Department advises me it that it is safe, we’ll do it.”

Metrics on the virus continue to be encouraging and indicate the phased reopening by region is working, Cuomo said Tuesday.

Long Island's coronavirus test results yielded 1% positives on Monday, while New York City was at 1.2%, according to state data released Tuesday. The overall state percentage of new infections was 1.05%.

Of 60,568 people tested in the state, 631 were positive for the coronavirus.

Long Island remains in Phase 2 of reopening, and New York City is in Phase 1.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday that if current trends hold, she expects Long Island to move to Phase 3 on June 24.

