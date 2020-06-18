NYC starting Phase 2 on Monday, de Blasio confirms

New York City will start Phase 2 of its reopening Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Thursday.

“Get on your mark, get set, because here we go on Monday,” de Blasio said at his daily news conference.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had said Wednesday that the city was on track to start Phase 2 on Monday as health metrics show the state has curtailed the coronavirus spread.

De Blasio estimated a minimum of 150,000, and as many as 300,000, workers could return to the city.

Long Island is also on track to enter the next phases of reopening , Cuomo said Wednesday.

That means Nassau and Suffolk counties are expected to enter Phase 3 of the reopening June 24, allowing the reopening of food services and personal care businesses.

Cuomo also announced Wednesday that, with the pandemic coming under greater control, on Friday he will end his daily briefings on the coronavirus crisis, though he will still make periodic appearances.

"We are going to turn the page on the immediacy of this crisis," he said. "I hope people around the country look at New York and ask 'how did they do that?' " bringing the COVID-19 infection levels from the worst to the best in the country.

"We have saved tens of thousands of lives in New York," an emotional Cuomo said.

Cuomo made the announcements Wednesday after the state posted another day of good test results, even as spikes occur in other parts of the country.

The state registered 59,342 COVID-19 tests Tuesday, and only 567 of those were found to be positive for the virus — an infection level of 0.96%.New York also posted the lowest three-day average of deaths and hospitalizations since the start of spring, with 17 lives lost Tuesday to the coronavirus.

Check back for updates on this developing story.