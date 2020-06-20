Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that the Mets and Yankees will hold their spring training soon in New York — a testament, he said, to the state bringing down the coronavirus transmission rate.

Cuomo said the Mets will begin a “soft training camp opening” next week at Citi Field. He said the Yankees will have their training camp in Yankee Stadium but did not offer a time frame.

“I can’t wait to see spring training in New York,” Cuomo said. "I'm going to make it my business to go by, drop in even if I'm not invited, just drop in. I'd love to see it."

Cuomo said the state Health Department will review the teams’ protocols to maintain a safe training camp.

He said the teams, which usually have spring training in Florida, have chosen New York because it has done such a good job in curtailing the virus. Meanwhile, he added, Florida is seeing an increase in cases.

“To have spring training in New York is a really great development,” he said. “The infection rate is down low compared to other states, such as Florida certainly, and that's a credit to New Yorkers.”

Cuomo went so far as to invite teams from other states to come and train in New York.

"Please call and we'll figure it out," he said.

The announcement comes as every team in Major League Baseball is shutting down spring training camps due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday that five players had tested positive for the virus.

Cuomo said he was hoping that MLB owners and players negotiate a deal shortly to begin the season.

The Mets’ Florida spring training home is in Port St. Lucie. The Yankees’ spring training home is in Tampa.

Cuomo said that having televised baseball games in New York — even without crowds — would constitute "a return to normalcy."

"It's just positive across the board," he said.

Elsewhere, the governor said New York and Long Island continue to beat back the virus, and that New York City remains on track to start a Phase 2 reopening Monday.

He said the state saw 716 additional cases Friday, with 391 occurring in New York City.

"This is all in keeping with where we were," he said.

The state had 24 additional deaths due to coronavirus Friday, and "each one is in our thoughts and prayers, but that's basically continuing the downward trend," the governor said.

He praised New Yorkers for their vigilance against the virus, emphasizing, "I want to make sure New Yorkers don't get arrogant and we don't lose our focus and discipline."

This is especially important, he added, as the number of cases continue to rise across the country and the world.

He said the state's strategy never boiled down to choosing either public health or reopening the economy. The two had to be considered together, Cuomo said.

When other places reopened too quickly, creating an upsurge in cases, it brought down the economy as consumer confidence fell, he said.

With Craig Schneider

Check back for updates on this developing story.