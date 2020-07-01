De Blasio: Indoor dining in NYC will have to wait

New York City won’t permit indoor dining to resume later this month as planned, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

“We know a lot of other parts of this country very sadly made decisions based on something other than the data, in the heat of the moment. Now what we’re seeing in Florida, what we’re seeing in Texas, even California that tried really hard to get it right, flipping backwards, we see a lot of problems, and we particularly see problems with people going back to bars and restaurants indoors, and indoors is the problem more and more, the science is showing it more and more.”

He added: “The data around the country has been getting worse and worse and worse, in the last few days, shockingly worse.”

De Blasio said the move is a postponement to the full return of restaurants in the boroughs. “I believe we all share a concern that indoor dining has now become problematic. And it’s not a rule forever that we couldn’t do it, but it’s a postponement.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said travelers from eight additional states with high levels of spread of the virus would be required to quarantine upon arrival in New York. The added states were California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee. Already on the list were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

States such as Florida and Texas have broken single-day records of new cases repeatedly over the last week, while cities such as Houston are warning that their hospitals are reaching capacity.

De Blasio said Wednesday that the city would seek information on those arriving from the states listed in the governor’s order — from airports, bus depots, and vehicles arriving via bridges and tunnels.

“Get their contact info if they’re going to be staying in New York City, and then we will work on the follow through, through our test-and-trace corps,” he said.

There has been no national approach to the coronavirus crisis, with each state — and even counties and cities — devising their own policies.

Cuomo said Tuesday that "in New York City, we have a compliance issue, and it’s real. You look at people on the sidewalks, you look at people by bars, you’re seeing the congregations that we were so good at preventing for so long.”

And he asked the people of New York City: “Don’t forget the discipline, don’t forget the masks, don’t forget the socially distancing. That’s what brought us down, and that will create a problem again.”

Cuomo said he was sending State Police, Department of Health monitors, and State Liquor Authority workers into New York City's streets to see if people are complying.

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story.