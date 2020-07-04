Amid COVID-19 spikes elsewhere, little change on LI, in NY

New York State and Long Island continued to hold the line against COVID-19 going into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged people to remain steadfast as the virus spikes elsewhere in the country.

"New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that's reflected in yesterday's low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests," Cuomo said.

The governor noted that 11 COVID-19 deaths occurred in the state Friday, a slight increase from the nine fatalities the day before, but a tremendous drop from the peak of nearly 800 deaths a day in April.

A total of 844 people remained hospitalized, a drop of 13 from the prior day. And the state saw 726 new cases from 62,403 people tested, a 1.16% level of infection — a slight dip from the 1.38% the day before, according to state data released Saturday.

The infection level on Long Island was 1.00%, and in New York City was 1.40%.

Still, Cuomo — aware that the summer holiday poses risks of a rise in infection and that other states continue to see record daily cases — urged caution.

"However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance," he said.

Nassau County saw 41 new cases, for a total of 41,988, and Suffolk County 47, bringing its total 41,585, according to the state data.

New York City had 368 new cases, for a total of 216,730.

"Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing," Cuomo said.

For the fourth time in the past week, Suffolk registered no deaths from COVID-19, said County Executive Steve Bellone.

"This is the most important number," Bellone said. "I want to thank everyone in Suffolk County for the sacrifices they have made and the work that has been done here."

Consequently, the number of deaths in Suffolk held steady at 1,983, he said.

An additional 19,863 people, who had not had a prior diagnosis, tested positive for antibodies, Bellone said.

Hospitals saw their number of COVID-19 patients decrease by three to 70 people, he said.

For the first time since March, the number of people in ICUs dipped below 20, to 17, a decrease of three from the day before. Five people were discharged from the hospital.

In Nassau County, one person died from the virus, said County Executive Laura Curran.

“Nassau County is closely monitoring the coronavirus over the holiday weekend," Curran said.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations stood at 54, a decrease of six, she said.

One patient was recorded as being on a ventilator from the county’s hospital systems, Curran said.

Meanwhile, positive tests are back to below 1%, to 0.8%, "a positive sign that we are containing the virus,” she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.