NY nursing homes can allow visitors again, health department says

Nursing homes and long-term-care facilities can resume limited visitations, so long as the facility has been without COVID-19 for at least 28 days, the state Department of Health said.

Residents will be allowed two visitors at a time, and the visitors must undergo temperature checks, wear face coverings and socially distance during the visit, according to a statement Friday by state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

"I know how painful it has been for residents of these facilities to endure such a long period of time without seeing family and loved ones, and my hope is that this adjustment to the visitation policy will provide some comfort to everyone," Zucker said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had suspended all visits to nursing homes in mid-March as the spread of the coronavirus worsened statewide. Since then, New York has substantially diminished the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new decision, at least one of the two visitors must be at least 18 years of age or older, the state said. For each facility, only 10% of the residents can be allowed visitors at any time; for example, in a 100-bed facility, no more than 10 residents can have visitors per day in order to maintain social distancing.

"It is critical that as we resume visitations to these facilities we do it in a smart and cautious way to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff, " Zucker said. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation in each facility, and make adjustments based on the facts and data moving forward."

Nursing Homes accepting visitors will be required to send their visitation plan to NYSDOH and affirmatively attest that they are following the guidance outlined here. The threshold that the facility must be free of COVID-19 for 28 days was set by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Cuomo: State COVID-19 hospitalizations below 800

Cuomo said on Saturday that hospitalizations in the state dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18, and the three-day average death toll — seven — is the lowest since March 16.

Hospitalizations in the state dropped by 27 to 799.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can't fight the virus on their own — the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives," Cuomo said.

New York suffered six deaths, bringing the total to 24,974. The state saw 730 new cases, bringing the total to 401,029.

Both Long Island and New York City registered an infection rate of 1.0%, largely in tune with recent trends.

Nassau saw 35 new cases for a total of 42,267. Suffolk had 76 new cases for a total of 41,987.

New York City had 307 new cases, bringing the total to 42,267, according to state figures.

98 COVID-19 patients at Northwell facilities

Northwell Health on Saturday said it had 98 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates — the first time the health system has reported fewer than 100 such patients since mid-March.

Half of Northwell’s current COVID-19 patients are at two facilities: North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Northwell said it had two deaths over the last 24 hours, one in Nassau County. The other one was not on Long Island.

It’s the second straight day Northwell reported a Long Island death. It had gone more than a week without one.

With David Reich-Hale and Craig Schneider

Check back for updates on this developing story.